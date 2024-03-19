Is Dan Schneider In Jail? Arrest Likelihood & Misconduct Accusations Explained

With Dan Schneider's name back in the news, his arrest status and the accusations of misconduct against him come back into discussion among fans

Schneider worked as a producer for Nickelodeon from 1994 up until he was accused of misconduct toward studio employees in 2018. During that time, Schneider served as the creator of many hit series, including The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, and Victorious.

The release of the Max documentary Quiet on Set detailed the executive's behavior at Nickelodeon as various major child stars shared their experience with him, most prominently including Drake & Josh star Drake Bell.

Dan Schneider's Accusations: Will He Get Arrested?

Dan Schneider

Following the release of the new Max documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, viewers have questions about what is happening with former Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider.

To date, Schneider has only ever been accused of abuse and misconduct during his time working for Nickelodeon.

Aside from complaints first brought up when he and the studio parted ways in 2018 (per Deadline), there have been no official lawsuits, convictions, or investigations against him, meaning he has not been arrested.

The Deadline report highlighted complaints of abusive behavior by Schneider throughout his time at Nickelodeon.

The New York Times detailed allegations of the executive being verbally abusive to coworkers in 2018, which included tantrums and angry emails. Additional anonymous comments addressed numerous requests for shoulder and neck massages, and he would reportedly text child actors outside of work hours as well.

However, the report did not reveal any evidence of sexual misconduct by Schneider outside of the verbal abuse and suspicious texting practices.

Business Insider investigated these accusations in 2022, adding that Schneider reportedly abused child star Jamie Lynn Spears by way of forcing her to repeat takes of a shot that was quite sexually suggestive.

Spears' costar Alexa Nikolas recalled Spears being shot with a goo having the consistency of an egg white for a shot in Zoey 101. According to that report, Schneider found problems with every take Spears performed, making her get squirted with that goo over and over again as he and Spears' mother audibly laughed.

In July 2021, Deadline noted two internal investigations that took place at Nickelodeon and Viacom CBS looking into Schneider's reported actions. Those investigations found no evidence of abusive behavior, leaving Schneider free of any charges against him.

As detailed by Vulture, the only lawsuit seemingly tying back to Schneider comes from Jenny Kilgen, who wrote on Amanda Bynes' The Amanda Show. She sued Nickelodeon as a company for gender discrimination, but she did not specifically single out Schneider in her lawsuit.

Following the release of Quiet on Set, iCarly star Bobbie K. Bowman (also known as BooG!e) spoke with Schneider via The Hollywood Reporter in a 20-minute interview, asking him about the allegations.

Schneider admitted it was "very difficult" watching what people were saying about him and facing his actions, calling them "embarrassing" and telling Bowman he owed people "a pretty strong apology."

"Watching over the last two nights was very difficult. Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology."

Specifically asked about the alleged massages he gave to young actor, he bluntly stated how wrong it was that he "ever put anybody in that position" and that he would "never do it today:"

"It was wrong. It was wrong that I ever put anybody in that position. It was the wrong thing to do. I’d never do it today. I’m embarrassed that I did it then. I apologize to anybody that I ever put in that situation. And even, additionally, I apologize to the people who were walking around video village or wherever they happened, because there were lots of people there who witnessed it, who also may have felt uncomfortable. So I owe them an apology as well."

As of now, there are no warrants out for Schneider's arrest, nor are there any current official investigations into the producer for his actions.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is now streaming in full on Max.