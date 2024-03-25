Is Quiet on Set Releasing an Episode 5? Nickelodeon Documentary Future Explained

A recent Episode 5 listing has rumors spreading that more Quiet on Set episodes will soon be released on Max.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a recent Investigation Discovery documentary following the grim behind-the-scenes events of Nickelodeon shows from the 1990s through the 2010s.

Producer Dan Schneider, the architect of many Nickelodeon hits, has been put under heavy scrutiny, with many wondering if he could face further ramifications for his alleged abusive behavior on set.

This series has sparked much conversation online, especially surrounding Drake Bell's confessional, and many believe there's a lot more story to tell.

Is Quiet on Set Episode 5 Coming?

Speculation about a potential Episode 5 of Quiet on Set emerged after an episode titled "Breaking the Silence" was listed on Rotten Tomatoes with a Sunday, April 7 release date.

Initially, the docuseries was confirmed to comprise only four episodes. Still, some believe this could mean another childhood star, like Drake Bell, could be involved in a big-hitting fifth episode.

Although avid viewers on social media are speculating that another chapter is on the way, no official announcement about a fifth episode has been made by Investigation Discovery.

The end of Episode 4 did include a tease to keep viewers on the hook, but it would be odd that Discovery wouldn't want to promote a new episode given the fervor around the show.

Director and producer Mary Robertson also stated in a recent interview that the series is solely four hours, further reinforcing that the show's first season only comprises its four installments. However, Robertson would love to make more in the future:

"We would be happy to make four more hours on this subject. There’s definitely more to say."

A new Quiet on Set episode would undoubtedly perform well. The show received favorable Nielsen ratings, with the first two episodes attracting approximately 614,000 viewers and achieving a 0.4 household rating and a 0.11 rating among viewers aged 18–49.

Subsequently, the following two episodes saw an increase in viewership, reaching 641,000 viewers with a 0.42 household rating and a 0.13 rating among viewers aged 18–49.

It's important to note these figures do not include streaming numbers, which is a huge avenue for many viewers, making the overall viewership likely significantly higher.

Will More Episodes of Quiet on Set Release?

Currently, there's so much fallout from those four episodes that a fifth one could be equally overwhelming as it is intriguing.

Drake Bell has been opening up about his experiences on podcasts and interviews while more former Nickelodeon stars have commented on the series.

On the other hand, Dan Schneider quickly released an interview discussing various topics brought up on the show. While he takes accountability for many of his prior actions, many viewers quickly pointed out that these apologies only happened after the documentary's release.

In a way, the coverage of The Dark Side of Kids TV on Nickelodeon did seem compact. The series is now potentially opening up a Pandora's Box of former childhood actors who have the courage to share their stories.

Could a surprise be in store on Sunday, April 7? Only time will tell, but Episodes 1-4 of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV are streaming on Max and Discovery+.

