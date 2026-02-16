Love Me Love Me Book 2's Movie Adaptation Chances Addressed by Director Roger Kumble: 'We're Hopeful'

Love Me Love Me director Roger Kumble discussed the chances of seeing a potential sequel to the romance film from Amazon Prime Video. The slow-burning young adult romance movie is based on the first book of the same name by Stefania S., and it revolves around the complex love triangle between June White, James Hunter, and Will Cooper in an elite school in Italy, leading to all-out chaos anchored by dangerous lies and secrets among them. The movie ended with a climactic finish that mainly centered on James' dangerous involvement in underground MMA fights that spiraled out of control, prompting Will and June to save him and resolve the conflict.

Love Me Love Me's ending strongly hinted that June ended up choosing James over Will, and it was clear that there was more story to tell. Speaking during a press conference (via Next Gen Magazine), Love Me Love Me director Roger Kumble sets the record straight on whether he thinks the movie will have a sequel, noting that they are "hopeful" about a potential follow-up:

"We're hopeful. Stefania has written many books. It's a beautifully crafted world. Who knows what will happen to all these characters... We hope the word spreads. I'm proud of all these young people posting and sharing on social media. It's a joy. The kids believe in the story; we have hope."

Kumble (who is also the producer of Prime Video's Cruel Intentions) isn't the only Love Me Love Me believer from the cast and crew who wants a sequel. Pepe Barroso Silva, who plays the enigmatic James Hunter, expressed excitement to Sapo about a follow-up, with him even pointing out that his wish is for them to film "the second and third parts soon:"

"We hope that everyone will watch and rewatch 'Love Me, Love Me' several times and that we can film the second and third parts soon."

In the same interview, Mia Jenkins, who plays June, admitted that she wants to return and do it all again, considering that they "had so much fun the first time:"

"What excites us most now is being able to do it all again, because we had so much fun the first time."

Amazon Prime Video

It's worth noting that Love Me Love Me ended with a "The End?" card, strongly implying that a sequel is planned.

If a sequel is made, it is expected to follow the next chapter in Stefania S.'s lineup of books, meaning that it will be an adaptation of Part 2 of the first book, Love Me Love Me 2: Polar Opposites. The popular Wattpad novel is a four-part story, and this explains why the first film is such a slow burn and barely scratches the surface of James and June's budding romance.

The English translation of Love Me Love Me 2: Polar Opposites is set to be released next month, on March 17, but its official synopsis has laid the groundwork for what to expect in a possible sequel.

Love Me Love Me 2's Book Synopsis Confirms More Trouble for June & James

Amazon Prime Video

The official synopsis of Love Me Love Me: Polar Opposites confirmed that June White and James Hunter grew closer after the tumultuous events of the first book, which involved Amelia's betrayal, the MMA fiasco, and Will's forgiveness of June and James' romantic tension.

It also revealed that James' vulnerability will be pushed to the forefront, which was only hinted at in the first book. However, a new conflict arose after June is still conflicted about James' real feelings for her.

She asked herself whether James purposely kept her and Will apart or if she was still hung up on Will. Book 2's synopsis also teased that there are secrets about James' past that will be revealed, which could ruin whatever happiness is going on between him and June.

Love Me Love Me 2 Needs to Resolve These Key Plot Points

Amazon Prime Video

Based on the first film, a few unresolved plot points could point to the sequel's narrative trajectory.

Given that Love Me Love Me's ending revealed that James' dangerous handler, Austin, escaped, there is a strong chance that he will return to continue tormenting James and June's lives. The consequences of the illegal MMA fighting ground could also be highlighted, adding more trouble in James' already-complicated life.

The possibility of seeing James' mother again could also be explored. In the first film, it was revealed that James' mom went to rehab because of her drug addiction, and her comeback could open a whole new batch of emotional challenges for James that could directly impact his relationship with June.

How Will can move forward with a new relationship following being heartbroken over June choosing James over him is another interesting story in Love Me Love Me's sequel. Whether he remains respectful of June's choice or start a new relationship is up in the air, but it's safe to assume that he will still have lingering feelings over her.