'TSITP' Set Video Hints at What Happens After Belly Sees Conrad at the Airport

A set video from The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) Season 3 strongly hinted at what happened after Belly saw Conrad at the airport at the end of Episode 8. The new episode of the final season of the Amazon Prime Video series ended with a heartbreaking confrontation between Belly and Jeremiah, which ultimately led to their wedding being called off. The wedding's downfall was because Jeremiah backed out because Belly confessed that part of her was still in love with Conrad.

The final minutes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 8 showed Belly going back to the Fishers' summer house to pack up her things and say goodbye to the house and to her memories of Conrad and Jeremiah. A tearful Belly rode off to the sunset, which then showed her arriving at the airport.

Does Belly See Conrad at the Airport In the Book?

Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 marked a significant departure from the books after it showed Belly going straight to the airport to fulfill her goal of spending her junior year of college in Paris. Before boarding her flight to Paris, Belly unexpectedly saw Conrad at the airport, and the episode ended with her wondering whether she would approach him to talk or ignore him and go straight to the plane.

Some eagle-eyed fans have pointed out a hidden detail while Belly is looking at the flight times, confirming that both Belly and Conrad have the same departure times at 10:20 p.m. under Paris and San Francisco. Aside from the fact that Conrad is confirmed to go back to California for his new job at Garth, there is a good chance that Belly and Conrad won't really talk at all at the airport due to their same flight times.

Amazon Prime Video

Episode 8's final scene of Belly seeing Conrad at the airport did not happen in the book, and this could be the first major hint that the series will further explore Belly's self-discovery journey in a foreign country before finding love yet again.

A previous set video from The Summer I Turned Pretty confirmed that the series will spend some time in Paris since it showed Lola Tung filming scenes as Belly in the city.

While the video only showed Lola's Belly and Gavin Casalegno's Jeremiah hugging it out, there is evidence online that Christopher Briney is also present in Paris, meaning that there could be scenes involving Conrad in the city.

A video posted by @jennyjfitch from Instagram showed Christopher Briney leaving Gare du Nord station in Paris after a fan allegedly also saw Lola Tung in the same location in November 2024.



Reddit user u/Substantial_Tea_3950 pointed out that the production of The Summer I Turned Pretty had a filming permit for Gare du Nord Station. That said, it is reasonable to assume that the two lead actors filmed something together at the station.

Another evidence from TikTok user @laurelmichele showed Sean Kaufman (who plays Belly's brother, Steven) and Briney walking on the streets of Paris. This further confirms that Briney filmed scenes as Conrad in the European city.

Given that Belly's time in Paris is a huge departure from the books, anything can happen in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Seeing Conrad in Paris presents many exciting storytelling opportunities.

It's possible that the series would have a few months' time jump because it is a necessary step in healing for Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad. After the jump, a proper closure between Jeremiah and Belly could happen, paving the way for Conrad to pursue the love of his life.

How Belly & Conrad Ended Up Together in 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Book 3

Amazon Prime Video

In We'll Always Have Summer, Belly's narration in the final chapter only provided a glimpse of what happened after the wedding was called off. After Belly and Jeremiah tearfully said goodbye, he returned to live in the fraternity house, and Belly moved in with Anika.

Instead of Paris, she went to Spain during her junior year, where she had "lots and lots of adventures."

Conrad and Belly didn't see each other while she was in Spain. Instead, Conrad wrote handwritten letters to Belly to try to reconnect with her. Belly only saw Conrad again after a year at her college graduation.

While vague, the book implied that they started dating right after they reunited during Belly’s graduation. We'll Always Have Summer then jumped straight to the confirmation that Belly and Conrad married each other.

Belly also had some closure with Jeremiah because he attended her wedding with a date of his own (implying that he had already moved on).

The final paragraph of the book shows Belly and Conrad running toward the beach before heading to the reception hall, with Belly in her mind, saying, "We are married. We are infinite. Me and Conrad."