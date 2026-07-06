Loki Season 3 Isn't Happening, But Its Best MCU Replacement Is Coming This Year

Loki's time on Disney+ might be done, but the perfect MCU TV replacement is on the way. Loki was the third MCU streaming series to release, and following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it added a dash of sci-fi adventure to the slate. Loki is one of the few live-action Marvel Studios shows to receive a second season, but its time seems definitely done after the resolution in the Season 2 finale.

Thankfully, the upcoming Marvel TV slate is stacked, and there's one series that's a strong contender to fill the void left behind by Loki. That series is VisionQuest, which is also the third in the unofficial WandaVision trilogy. VisionQuest focuses on Paul Bettany's synthezoid Avenger, Vision, as he searches for the memories he lost after he was reprogrammed by SWORD in WandaVision.

VisionQuest will be released on October 14, 2026, and also stars James Spader, Todd Stashwick, and Ruaridh Mollica. This leaves viewers with only a few more months to wait before the perfect Loki replacement arrives.

Why VisionQuest Is the Ideal Loki Replacement Series

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From the outset, both VisionQuest and Loki have some clear parallels. Loki was a time-traveling multiverse series infused with comedy, heart, and action. Everything we know about VisionQuest so far suggests it will be similar, with both shows operating in the fantasy/sci-fi space, led by a familiar Avengers character, and that aren't afraid to get a bit weird.

Much of VisionQuest's plot will involve Vision trying to connect with the memories he was given by the Vision in Wanda's Hex. On that journey, he'll also meet physical manifestations of other AI programs in the MCU, including Ultron (James Spader), FRIDAY (Orla Brady), and EDITH (Emily Hampshire). Based on the first VisionQuest trailer footage, this journey has been described as Vision experiencing a simulated world in his own head, which means MCU fans will once again be diving into the surreal and fantastical in VisionQuest, similar to how they did with the Time Variance Authority in Loki.

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Loki and Vision also share similarities as leading protagonists. Both characters have both been previously dead and subsequently resurrected to lead their own Disney+ shows. Loki was killed (multiple times) but seemingly for good in Avengers: Infinity War, before one of his variants escaped in Avengers: Endgame and became the lead in Loki.

Vision, like Loki, was also killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. This led to his recreation in Wanda's Hex in WandaVision and his resurrection as White Vision by SWORD. White Vision was freed by the Hex's Vision and is now the lead fans will follow in VisionQuest.

While convoluted, the history of these characters informs their journeys in their respective shows, with Loki's past actions (and those of his variants) a major factor in his selection by the TVA. Similarly, Vision's death and resurrection mean he must now forcibly reconnect with his memories to return to the character fans know him to be. VisionQuest's trailer suggests the two shows will have a more overt connection in how the two protagonists experience their pasts.

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Another notable parallel between Loki and VisionQuest is the involvement of a supporting character who is unexpectedly connected to the main hero and challenges their very being. In Loki's case, this was Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, a female Loki variant who spurred his growth as a character after he came to love her, helping him overcome his selfish ways.

VisionQuest will introduce Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Shepherd, aka Tommy Maximoff, Vision and Wanda's long-lost son from WandaVision, whom Billy Maximoff helped to save in Agatha All Along. Now a teenager in a new body, Tommy and Vision's relationship has the chance to truly test and change Vision as a character, particularly as he comes to terms not only with his past but also with his future as a father.

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The dual male leads of Loki (Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius) are also somewhat reflected in the structure of VisionQuest, which features Bettany's Vision opposite Spader's Ultron in a tenuous relationship.

While Marvel Television's slate is full of exciting series like X-Men '97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, only one project truly stands to replace the feeling of watching a show like Loki, and that's VisionQuest.