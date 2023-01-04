Disney Unveils Loki Family Pin Ahead of Season 2

Disney has released a collectible pin depicting multiple Lokis ahead of Loki Season 2's debut on Disney+.

Even though Loki's sophomore season isn't set to release until Summer 2023, anything related to the series is worth paying attention to.

Not only is this first-ever second season of an MCU Disney+ series shrouded in secrecy, but Loki Season 1 also stands as one of Phase 4's most integral projects in that it introduced Variants, timelines, Multiversal Wars, and Kang the Conqueror.

Despite a handful of teasers and on-set photos, it's still anyone's guess as to what the God of Mischief is in for this time around.

But out ahead of Marvel Studios' 2023 slate, Disney unveiled a Loki collectible with ties to Season 1 and potentially Season 2.

Disney Releases Loki Family Merchandise

A Disney pin featuring characters from Loki on Disney+, and shared via the Disney Pins Blog, was released in the last week of December at the Disney Parks.

Disney Pins Blog

Titled the "Loki Family Pin," the artwork depicts a number of Lokis in animated form.

Disney Pins Blog

In addition to the MCU's prime version of Loki, the pin features Sylvie and Miss Minutes at the TVA, along with Loki variants from Episode 5's The Void, including Boastful Loki, President Loki, Kid Loki, Classic Loki, and even Alligator Loki.

Disney+

While Prime Loki, Sylvie, Miss Minutes, and a version of the TVA are confirmed to return in Season 2, recent marketing has shown the possibility of additional Loki Variants as well.

This particular pin is an open edition at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World and the retail price is $17.99.

Will Loki Variants Return in Season 2?

Given the popularity of Loki Season 1, the marketing and merchandising for Season 2 will likely be greater than past MCU projects on Disney+; and this collectible pin is only the beginning.

It is interesting that Disney chose Loki Variants for its "Family" line of Disney pins and against the background of the TVA, especially since The Void's Loki Variants were never shown at that location.

While it's likely that this pin is simply inspired by Season 1, it's worth noting that past Variants of the God of Mischief could return alongside new ones.

Of them all, President Loki is the most likely since he's played by Tom Hiddleston, but Jack Veal's Young Loki is also a contender since Marvel Studios has been quietly assembling a team of Young Avengers throughout Phase 4.

And, if he returns, the odds are in favor of his companion and ever-popular Alligator Loki making a comeback as well.

Fans curious about Loki Season 2 and its potential cameos should keep an eye on any additional merchandise released ahead of its summer premiere.

Season 2 of Loki debuts on Disney+ in Summer 2023.