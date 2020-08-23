Justice League 2: Zack Snyder Reveals His Expectations for Sequel to Snyder Cut

Yesterday’s DC FanDome event was the most massive event for comic book movies in what feels like forever. Big reveals came from every corner of DC Entertainment including the new title for the Shazam! sequel and teaser trailers for both The Batman and the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

The Justice League trailer got fans more excited than ever about the vision that director Zack Snyder had for the massive team-up movie when he signed on to direct multiple DC Extended Universe movies almost a decade ago. Throughout the events of yesterday’s madness, he revealed more in-depth information regarding his upcoming director's cut while also teasing his potential future with the franchise.

NEWS

In a special guest appearance on The Reel in Motion Roundtable, Justice League director Zack Snyder discussed not only his own frame of mind making the highly anticipated director’s cut, but also the possibility of a sequel in the future. Snyder offered these quotes, giving much more insight into the topic:

"When I made the movie, the design of the movie, I always thought we would do this movie and I'd be setting up a bunch of stuff for what would come after it. It is what it is... I'm not expecting... I don't know what's going to happen, but my expectations are not 'Oh, Warner Bros. is going to ask me to make another movie.'"

The original movie also teased the future of Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, which hasn’t yet materialized since its debut in 2017. Snyder expanded on that:

"There is a whole Lex Luthor concept I had that would unfold over a longer narrative trajectory. I don't know, we'll see."

WHAT THIS MEANS

Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor

Snyder has held nothing back speaking of how proud he is of the work he did for his version of the DCEU team-up movie. Even with all the controversy, he seems to be open to coming back for more down the road. He served as the director of both Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice before Justice League, and he also worked as a producer and writer on Wonder Woman. Snyder clearly has a great deal of pride in the work he’s done for the franchise over the years.

The Luthor comment is another interesting tease after Jesse Eisenberg earned mixed reviews for his performance as the iconic DC villain. Fans wanted to see a lot more depth to his story, and it’s still a mystery if it will continue to unfold in future DCEU movies.

The first full trailer for the Snyder Cut was released at DC FanDome yesterday, and the full four-part film is expected to release on HBO Max in 2021.