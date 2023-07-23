John Wick 4 Receives New Title for Japan Release, And It's Perfect

John Wick: Chapter 4 has a perfect new title ahead of its upcoming theatrical release overseas.

After earning widespread acclaim from fans and critics during its initial release, John Wick 4 is not yet done with its theatrical run. This comes after the Keanu Reeves-led movie was already made available on all major digital platforms.

As its streaming release inches closer, Japan is the next country that is set to experience the John Wick madness.

What Is John Wick 4’s New Title in Japan?

John Wick's official Twitter account in Japan revealed that the franchise's fourth chapter is officially called John Wick: Consequences for its upcoming theatrical release in the country.

John Wick: Consequences

John Wick 4's new title is perfectly fitting considering that "consequences" is said six times in the movie and the consequences of one's actions are one of the themes of the film.

Most notably, it was the last word that John Wick says to Bill Skarsgard's Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont before killing him.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Why John Wick 4’s Title in Japan Is Quite Fitting

It is unknown why Japan changed John Wick 4's title, but there are a few reasons why it could have been one.

For one, the number four is generally seen as unlucky in the country, as the word for four is sometimes pronounced shi, which is the word for death

It could also have been done purely for marketing purposes.

In fact, this isn't the first time that Japan changed the title of non-Japanese movies. For example, when Apocalypse Now premiered in Japan, it was called Jigoku no Mokushiroku or "Apocalypse in Hell" when translated into English.

The "consequences" in the new title perfectly sums up the John Wick franchise as a whole, considering that the fourth installment appears to be the endpoint of every decision that the titular decision made in his life.

Moreover, the John Wick movies appear to mainly revolve around the concept of consequences. In the franchise, every action and every rule that is broken has a deadly consequence.

Keanu Reeves' titular character is no stranger to these consequences as he accepted the burden of each one that ultimately led to his demise.

John Wick: Consequences is set to premiere in Japanese theaters on September 22.