22-year-old Joao Coronel is turning up the heat on Too Hot to Handle Season 6 as viewers look to learn more about the reality TV star.

Too Hot to Handle centers on 10 adult singles who mostly engage in quick flings without any meaningful relationships. For four weeks, they have to work through various workshops together but are forbidden from kissing, sexual contact, or self-love, any of which decreases the amount of the $100,000 USD cash prize.

Joao Coronel (born October 27, 2001) comes to the series from Porto Alegre, Brazil, hoping to stand out amongst his competition and come away a winner.

Who Is Joao Coronel from Too Hot to Handle? Biography Details

Joao Coronel

Joao Built His Fame Through Social Media

Before his appearance on Too Hot to Handle Season 6, Joao Coronel was best known for being a social media star and content creator. His reign online was largely built through his lip sync and transition videos posted to Instagram and TikTok.

One of his most-viewed videos, which shows him dancing and lip-syncing to Jay Sean and Lil Wayne's "Down," has over 1.4 million likes on TikTok.

These videos highlight his love of music and dancing skills while also showing off his luxurious lifestyle choices and the experiences he shares with his friends.

The 6'1" star currently boasts over 2 million followers and 50 million likes on his TikTok page, and his Instagram page gives him another 90,000 followers.

Joao Is a Musician and Has a Band

As explained in his introduction on Too Hot to Handle, Corobel is starting to build a career as a musician outside of his lip-syncing videos.

He even noted in one of his intro videos for the dating series that, "The only thing I love more than music is women."

His TikTok channel includes multiple videos of him and other musicians performing his own original material. He explained on Too Hot to Handle that he travels often with his band, which is not reflected on his social media pages.

Corobel also released his first official EP in July 2024, which is titled, "My Heart's Eulogy." The entire album, which consists of five songs (15 minutes, 24 seconds of runtime), can be streamed for free on Spotify.

He shared a tease for the release of the EP on his Instagram page, showing a video of him and his bandmate, Kyle Ward singing the opening track, "Falling 4 U."

Joao Donated Music Earnings to Charity

While Joao Coronel has seen plenty of early success from his music, he has also proven to be generous and charitable with his earnings.

On his Instagram page, following the release of his song, "Is Our Time Up," Coronel announced that he would donate the proceeds from that song to victims of a horrible flood in Rio Grande do Sul:

"Out on all platforms now! the proceeds from this release will be donated to the victims of the devastating floods happening in my home state (Rio Grande do Sul). You can also find a link for donations that will go towards the victims in my bio!"

He wrote the song two years earlier and made sure to give special thanks to his entire team that worked on the track along with the fans who support him:

"Wrote this song 2 years ago… it’s been a long and exciting journey in music since I have started and it’s still just the beginning. Hope you guys love the music as much as I do. Want to thank every single one of you that supports me everyday and also want to thank everyone that has been part of this journey. It wouldn’t have been possible without you guys Special thanks to the team that worked on this track with me. you guys rock!"

Joao Is Inspired by Machine Gun Kelly

One of Joao's biggest musical inspirations is Grammy-award-winning rapper/singer/guitarist Machine Gun Kelly, who's been a fixture in the industry for nearly 20 years.

The music he has released thus far shows hints of his respect for his idol thanks to his guitar work.

Additionally, he revealed on Too Hot to Handle that he owns and uses the same pink guitar used by Machine Gun Kelly for years. That specific model is the Schecter Machine Gun Kelly Signature PT Electric Guitar, which is already giving him plenty of attention as he shares more about himself with the other singles.

How To Follow Joao Online

Those looking to follow Joao Coronel online can do so on his Instagram (@joaocoronel_) and TikTok (@itsjoaocoronel_).

The first four episodes of Too Hot to Handle Season 6 are now streaming on Netflix. The next three debut at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Friday, July 26, and the final three arrive at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Friday, August 2.

