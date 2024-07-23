Meet Katherine from Too Hot to Handle: 5 Things to Know About Katherine LaPrell

Katherine LaPrell joined the cast of the latest season of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.

Heading into its sixth season, the hit reality show is back, bringing together a group of sexy singles for some streamy streaming fun.

For the uninitiated, Too Hot to Handle follows a group of young single men and women forced to participate in a series of challenges for a cash prize; however, there is a twist. In this show, kissing, hugging, or any other potential sexual contact is forbidden, and the prize pool falls with every infraction.

5 Things To Know About Too Hot to Handle's Katherine

Katherine LaPrell Is a Model in LA

Coming into Too Hot to Handle, Katherine LaPrell has made a name for herself working as a model in Los Angeles.

The five-foot-nine 28-year-old lives in Los Angeles and is managed by One Management.

She has modeled for several significant brands, including Martina Liana Bridal Designs, Talentless, and NuFace.

Katherine Is a NuFACE Ambassador

Using her social media skills and modeling prowess, LaPrell has become a NuFACE ambassador.

Through this partnership with the popular beauty brand, she frequently posts about its products, using her significant social following (over 90,000 followers on Instagram).

NuFACE specializes in microcurrent facial toning devices and various other skin care products and uses names like LaPrell to help build its business through strategic partnerships within its target demographic.

Katherine Owns a Dog Named Zeppelin

Outside her work as a model and reality TV star, Katherine LaPrell is a fur mom.

LaPrell has a dog at home named Zeppelin, who features prominently in her social media presence.

Zeppelin is an adorable cavapoo (a cross between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a poodle) who always appears on her TikTok.

Katherine Is Good Friends With Victoria Justice

Katherine Laprell not only lives alongside the glitz and glam of Los Angeles but also has a celebrity connection.

LaPrell is good friends with the former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice (known for her work on series like Zoey 101 and Victorious).

The pair have appeared in several photos on social media together on both LaPrell and Justice's online channels.

Fans can even glimpse the pair pumping some iron online, as they also seem to be gym buddies.

Too Hot to Handle Is Katherine's First Reality Show

Katherine LaPrell's appearance on Too Hot to Handle is the Angeleno's first time competing on a reality show.

It is her first TV credit overall, as she looks to make an impression on audiences in the steamy streaming series.

She is described on the show (via Deadline) as "the outspoken one in her friendship group" and "the loudest and fiercest person in the room:"

"Katherine is swapping the playground of LA for Lana’s retreat but she won’t get away with treating it like her usual stomping ground! As the outspoken one in her friendship group, she’s used to being the loudest and fiercest person in the room, but will Lana be able to help Katherine shed this tough exterior? Is Katherine going to become an angel after Lana gets to work or will she be running for the Hollywood Hills?"

How To Follow Katherine Online

Fans can follow Katherine LaPrell online on Tiktok (@katherinelaprell) and Instagram (@katherine_laprell).

Too Hot to Handle is streaming on Netflix.

