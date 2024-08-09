After the latest season concluded, fans still wonder why Valentina departed from the retreat in Too Hot to Handle Season 6.

In Netflix's Too Hot to Handle Season 6, which aired from July 19 to August 2, 2024, contestants competed at Triton Villa in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

For the first time, two couples and a single were awarded portions of the prize fund, with Bri Balram and Demari Davis winning $100,000 and Gianna Pettus securing the remaining $25,000 by not breaking any rules.

The season featured 16 contestants and concluded with the winners receiving $125,000. Valentina Rueda Velez, one of the 16 contestants who didn't win, exited in a head-scratching way.

Valentina's Too Hot To Handle Journey

Valentina Rueda Velez

In Too Hot to Handle Season 6, Valentina joined the retreat in Episode 4, quickly becoming involved in the unfolding drama and dynamics among the contestants.

Over the following episodes, she engaged in complex relationships and navigated tensions related to new arrivals and hidden details about dates.

In Episode 8, Valentina participated in a women-only workshop led by intimacy coach Brenden Durell to address emotional challenges. However, she ultimately left the retreat for unknown "personal reasons:"

"Sadly, Valentina had to make an early exit from the retreat due to personal reasons." - Narrator

Why Did Valentina Leave the Retreat?

The reasons behind Valentina's departure have been speculated on, but recent clues through social media point to an answer.

Valentina remains tight-lipped about her departure, responding to the Instagram comment with only a few emojis. The comment said, "Nooooo you were like the most entertaining person on the show need you back for next season!"

Another commenter said, "You were my favorite part of this season!! Hope they bring u back next season" and Valentine responded gratefully, "omg thank you hahaha."

She also replied to another Instagram comment asking for details about her departure by simply replying with "tik tok."

However, her TikTok page currently does not provide explanations or additional information about her exit, leaving fans seeking further clarification.

A recent Reddit comment suggests that Velez previously shared on TikTok that she left due to a family member's passing, although this post may have since been deleted:

"According to her recent TikTok post, she left due to a family member passing away."

That's the most likely answer for why Valentina left the retreat during Too Hot to Handle Season 6.

All seasons of Too Hot To Handle are streaming on Netflix.

