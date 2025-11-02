James Gunn Calls Out Mistake With Sabrina Carpenter's Wonder Woman Costume Post

DC Studios head James Gunn had some thoughts on a mistake somebody made in a post about pop star Sabrina Carpenter's Wonder Woman costume. Gunn is known to be one of the most active creatives in Hollywood in offering insight into his and others' work, having addressed countless issues and mistakes in the genre over the years. Halloween 2025 gave Gunn another opportunity to address an error on social media, one which left him in disbelief.

Grammy-winning singer Sabrina Carpenter performed in a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City for Halloween on October 31, 2025. Embracing the holiday, she came on stage in a Wonder Woman costume; Variety took a video of her performing her hit song "Manchild" in this outlet and posted it on Threads, which can be seen below with the caption "#SabrinaCarpenter sings 'Manchild' while dressed as Superwoman in NYC:"

After the outlet said Carpenter was dressed like Superwoman instead of Wonder Woman, Gunn replied by exclaiming "Superwoman?!" as he pointed out the mistake.

Carpenter also took to Instagram to show off the costume while thanking her fans for their support at her recent New York City concert. For this concert, Carpenter wore a bodysuit similar to the ones she usually wears at her concerts. This time, she wore one that resembled the Wonder Woman outfit from former Diana Prince star Lynda Carter's solo show (complete with a gold tiara), which aired from 1976 to 1979.

Along with a small bedazzled string hanging from her waist (resembling Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth), Carpenter also sported a pair of sparkling gauntlets on her wrists to complete the look.

The former Disney Channel star also posed for pictures with her backup dancers, who wore costumes for characters like Beauty and the Beast's Belle, Kill Bill's Beatrix Kiddo, and legendary singer-songwriter Michael Jackson from his "Thriller" music video.

James Gunn is currently in the early stages of developing a Wonder Woman movie for his new DC Universe at DC Studios. Additionally, he is developing a show for HBO Max titled Paradise Lost, which will highlight Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira and its social/political landscape. As of writing, neither project has a release timeframe.

Sabrina Carpenter's Superhero Future & James Gunn's Wonder Woman Plans

While Sabrina Carpenter is best known as a singer-songwriter these days, she has plenty of acting experience through shows like Girl Meets World and Milo Murphy's Law. She has also been linked to roles in superhero movies a couple of times, although both of them are on the Marvel side of the table.

Scooper MyTimeToShineHello posted a rumor in June 2025 that noted Marvel may be eying Carpenter to play the famous mutant Dazzler in the MCU. While Carpenter's friend, Grammy-winner Taylor Swift, was previously rumored to play Dazzler in Deadpool & Wolverine, that casting never came to fruition. Even at only five feet tall, Carpenter unquestionably has the singing chops and the general look for a character like Dazzler, and having a name as big as hers involved with the MCU's X-Men could be a significant get.

Additionally, in a WIRED interview featuring Google questions about herself, Carpenter addressed a question about playing Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy) for Marvel. Avoiding any indication of the rumor being true, Carpenter explained how she "[panics]" anytime Marvel is brought up, explaining how she does not want to give anything away, regardless of whether she is involved with them or not:

"Oh my gosh, that’s so funny! I don't know. I feel like anytime Marvel is brought up, by the way, I get this immediate panic even if I'm not working with them, just the sheer thought of maybe working with them, and I'm like 'I can’t give away anything.'"

Meanwhile, for the DCU, Gunn confirmed in June 2025 that he is actively developing a Wonder Woman movie for DC Studios, the first since Gal Gadot's two DCEU solo outings. He has yet to reveal any details about what will happen in this new movie, and fans are not expected to hear any developments on casting for the foreseeable future.

All viewers have heard about the new Wonder Woman movie is that it reportedly will be much lighter in tone than Gal Gadot's DCEU films, according to insider Jeff Sneider. He explained that DC's top brass are looking for someone "on the lighter, brighter, more fun side" to bring the heroine to the new DCU, which should breathe new life into Diana Prince, just as Gunn already did with David Corenswet's Superman.

While Carpenter is unlikely to wind up in the DCU as Wonder Woman, both women will garner plenty of attention when looking at the future of the superhero movie landscape.