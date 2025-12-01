IT: Welcome to Derry's Air Force Coke Gives the Kids Their First Taste of 'Freedom'

IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 6 showed the kids having a great time inside the Black Spot, thanks to an alcoholic beverage known as Air Force Coke. The horror prequel series introduced a new version of the Losers Club in 1962, which includes one member with direct ties to the original group in the IT movies. These kids are led by Lilly Bainbridge (Clara Stack), who spearheaded the mission in trying to find their missing friend, Matty Clements (the victim of Pennywise's cruelest trick in Episode 1). However, the proto Losers' Club's efforts in trying to find Matty ended in tragedy after Pennywise killed three kids in the Capitol Theater massacre.

After the shocking deaths of these kids, Lilly formed a new version of the group, but it led to another disaster when they trusted a fake Matty (who later turned out to be Pennywise in disguise) and lured them into the depths of the sewers inside Derry. Episode 6 revealed the fallout of their first real encounter with the killer clown, leaving the proto Losers' Club divided. While Lilly ventured to find out more about Pennywise, Rich, Marge, and Will Hanlon took a break and convinced their friend, Ronnie Grogan, in the Black Spot to join them in trying to stop the chaos.

What Is Air Force Coke in Welcome to Derry?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of IT: Welcome to Derry.

IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 6, "In the Name of the Father," gave some of the kids their first taste of alcohol after Rich and Marge consumed Air Force Coke given to them by Airman Jacobs at the Black Spot. While Rich and Marge pointed out that the drinks tasted funny, Jacobs pointed out that it's "the taste of freedom, son."

Welcome to Derry confirmed that Air Force Coke is a regular soda that contains alcohol, as evidenced by Airman Jacobs' comments about freedom, Rich and Marge's realization that something is not right with the beverage's taste, and eventually, the kids' drunken antics and renewed sense of confidence (Marge's dancing and Rich's playing of the drums).

While their initial goal of entering this location was to convince Ronnie to map out a plan to defeat Pennywise, consuming the Air Force Coke allowed these kids to take a break amid the chaos and seek refuge in the Black Spot. It also hinted that Marge and Rich could end up together in Welcome to Derry, as many speculated that they are the parents of original Losers' Club member, Richie Tozier.

The Air Force Coke could also foreshadow that Pennywise is not too far behind. Episode 5 showed the kids consuming some anti-anxiety medication that led to them getting high, which brought them closer to a near-death encounter with Pennywise in the sewers. The Air Force Coke might be a similar tool to make the kids vulnerable to another looming attack from Pennywise.

The Air Force Coke Is Crucial in Putting the Kids in Danger in Welcome to Derry

The Air Force Coke's inclusion in IT: Welcome to Derry amplifies the kids' vulnerable state amid the chaos that will ensue in Episode 7. The ending of Episode 6 sets up the Black Spot Massacre, which is referenced in Stephen King's novel and also appears in IT: Chapter One. The arrival of the Masked Men (who were seemingly manipulated by Pennywise) is all but confirmed to lead to countless deaths of the Black community inside the Black Spot.

Rich and Marge's intake of the Air Force Coke means they are already a little drunk, making them too intoxicated to notice the rising tension and the chaos that will soon unfold inside the Black Spot. The pair's drunken status also puts their friends, Will and Ronnie, in danger because they would be too late to warn them of a chaotic attack from the angry townsfolk.

Episode 7's promo from HBO Max reveals that the Black Spot will be burned down by the masked men, leading to the deaths of the guests and possibly some of the Losers' Club. Given that Rich and Marge are already drunk, one of them could bite the dust unless someone else, like Dick Hallorann (whose mental lockbox was opened by Pennywise in Episode 5), managed to clear his head and step up.