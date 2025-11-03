IT: Welcome to Derry's Scotty Mills Scene Reveals Marge's Biggest Fear

IT: Welcome to Derry's casual mention of Scotty Mills in Episode 2 served as a hint of Marge's (Matilda Lawler) biggest fear. Episode 1 of the HBO Max prequel series introduced a new version of the Losers' Club, led by Lilly Brainbridge, as they investigate the disappearance of their friend, Matty Clements. However, Episode 1's ending changed everything when Pennywise (transformed into a monster baby) killed everyone but Lilly and Ronnie.

The shocking deaths of Teddy, Phil, and Susie led to the introduction of another batch of kids that would complete the prequel's version of the Losers' Club against Pennywise (one of whom is directly related to an original member of the group in the first IT movie). One of its members is Lilly's best friend, Marge, and, similar to every other kid in Derry, she also harbors her biggest fear that Pennywise could exploit.

Who Is Scotty Mills In 'Welcome to Derry'?

HBO Max

IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 further fleshed out Marge's story by showing more of her time at Derry High School. As it turned out, Marge wanted to be included in the Pattycakes popular girls' group, and she found an opportunity when she overheard them talking about Scotty Mills.

Patty (Derry's Queen Bee) was teasing one of her friends, Elaine, about her crush, Scotty Mills. Elaine admitted that Scotty Mills is "turning into kind of a dreamboat."

The Pattycakes, though, mocked Scotty by calling him "Scott the Snot." Marge then barged in to insult Scotty more by mimicking the way he sounded. She did it to blend in and be accepted by the group, which worked because she was able to join them.

Scotty Mills has yet to appear in IT: Welcome to Derry , and he probably won't appear in the series at all. As a no-face "character," the prequel included Scotty as a way to expand Marge's character.

Marge's True Character Gets Unveiled Thanks to Scotty Mills' Scene

HBO Max

In the Inside Look at IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 2, released by HBO Max, executive producer Barbara Muschietti explained the significance of Marge's act of trying to impress the Pattycakes popular girls' group at Derry High, confirming that her biggest fear is "being left out of the cool girls:"

"We see Marge's fear of being left out of the cool girls."

The Scotty Mills mention (and mockery) demonstrated how Marge would go to great lengths to fit in and be with a popular group, even at the cost of making fun of others and distancing herself from her actual friend, Lilly.

Another scene that proves Marge is a flawed character was when she forced Lilly to stay away from Ronnie and be with the Pattycakes. She did so because the popular girls' group referred to Ronnie as a problem and the "psycho's daughter." Marge didn't even consider the fact that her best friend had yet to get over the deaths of her other friends and what really happened to Lilly's father in IT: Welcome to Derry. This led to Lilly shutting Marge down by saying, "Phil and Teddy are dead, Phil's sister is dead. Who cares about your stupid Pattycakes?"

Marge hanging out with the Pattycakes, the popular girls' group, could backfire in Welcome to Derry. Given that Pennywise is seemingly aware of everything that is taking place in Derry and the kids' fears, the killer clown could exploit Marge's fear of validation and trying to fit in, possibly by shapeshifting into the Pattycakes and further burying her chances of being accepted, which could lead to her descent into madness.

Interestingly, the official red band trailer of IT: Welcome to Derry already spoiled a grim fate for the Pattycakes. At the 1:43 mark of the trailer, the trio of popular girls is seen being exposed to the Deadlights, Pennywise's true form, which renders the victims immobile and lifeless before the ancient evil devours them.

HBO Max

The IT movies established that Pennywise can take the form of its victims as a way to mock and torment future prey, and it could do the same thing for Marge by impersonating the Pattycakes to get closer to her and expose her vulnerability.

Pennywise could also kill the Pattycakes right in front of Marge to send a message and start her downfall. Without the popular girls at Derry High, Marge could lose her sense of purpose, which could make her an easy target for the killer clown.