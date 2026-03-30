Invincible Season 4 Confirms a Major Atom Eve Change From the Comics

Invincible Season 4, Episode 1 changed a pivotal scene involving Mark Grayson and Eve's dad, Adam, altering their important discussion about Eve Wilkins and her intimacy with other men. The relationship between Mark and Eve has been central to Amazon Prime Video's Invincible, with the pair starting as friends and eventually becoming lovers. The pair's slow-burning romance took a huge step forward in Season 3 after they officially became a couple, forming the show's incredibly powerful duo and ultimately taking down Conquest in the finale.

Similar to most relationships, there is tension between Mark and Eve's dad. At one point in Invincible Season 4, Mark had an awkward conversation with Eve's dad, Adam, after a tense family dinner about how Eve almost died during their battle against Conquest.

Adam admitted that he "hates" the fact that Eve has powers and that she almost died because of one of Mark's "friends" (referring to Conquest), indicating that he is blaming Mark for Eve's near-death experience:

Adam: "I hate that she's one of you people. But I got to admit, she's made of steel. Been in a ton of scraps and always comes out on top. Guess she gets it from me. Until now." Mark: "What do you mean?" Adam: "Broken legs, broken face. In a coma. All thanks to one of your friends." Mark: "They weren't my friends." Adam: "She wasn't even better before she had to go back out there to save your ass and got torn in half by that maniac."

Amazon Prime Video

Adam is clearly not a big fan of Mark, considering that he had already blamed him for losing his job when his employer's building was demolished during the brutal showdown between Mark and Omni-Man in downtown Chicago in the Season 1 finale.

Eve's dad ended the conversation by telling Mark to think twice about being in a relationship with his daughter, noting that "the only two times Samantha's almost died have been because of you:"

"What I'm saying is, the only two times Samantha's almost died has been because of you. If you really care for her, maybe think about that."

Amazon Prime Video

This scene between Mark and Eve's dad in Invincible Season 4, Episode 1 is actually a major change from the comics. In Robert Kirkman's Invincible comic, specifically issue #68, the conversation between Mark and Adam revolved around Eve's virginity.

Eve's dad thanked Mark for still dating his daughter even though she's "no angel" and not a virgin. Adam even pointed out that he caught Eve with her ex-boyfriend, Rex Splode, while noting that Rex had even been secretly living inside their house for a while.

Invincible Comics

For some reason, Eve's dad would then talk about Eve's virginity, pointing out that his daughter never understood "how important virginity is to a woman." Adam even admitted that he might not have married his wife, Betsy, if things had been "different" (implying if she weren't a virgin).

A traumatized Mark would then be seen in the next panel, and he appeared not to be willing to talk to Eve about what her father told him about the topic of virginity.

Invincible Comics

It is understandable why the Amazon Prime Video series decided not to include this monologue from Adam Wilkins in the series, mainly because the tone is deeply misogynistic and creepy, and it sends a wrong message that women's virginity is a commodity.

Some have pointed out that this creepy scene proves that even regular family interactions can feel terrifying alongside the show's over-the-top, brutal action sequences.

New episodes of Invincible Season 4 premiere every Wednesday on Prime Video at midnight PT.

Why Eve's Big Twist Reveal In Invincible Season 4 Changes Everything

The final moments of Invincible Season 3 revealed that something is wrong with Eve's powers after they defeated Conquest in the finale. As it turned out, the ending of Invincible Season 4, Episode 3, confirmed that Eve is pregnant, which explained why her powers were acting up.

Given the tense conversation between Mark and Eve's dad, a pregnancy would obviously prompt even greater protective concern for Adam Wilkins, since the big reveal has already dialed up the personal stakes for his daughter and his future grandson or granddaughter.

Eve's dad already warned Mark about the perils of his superhero life and Eve's near-death experiences, and this could lead him to double down on his efforts to persuade Mark to possibly retire or turn it into an "I told you so" moment.

Without spoiling anything from the comics, Eve's pregnancy will lead to game-changing (and dark) decisions for the character, and she might need support from her parents, given that Mark will be busy with the looming Viltrumite War in space.

If anything, it is a wise decision for the series to omit the virginity talk because it makes Adam a little more redeemable and less creepy, which is a good thing, especially now that his daughter needs him more than ever due to the pregnancy.