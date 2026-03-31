Prime Video Announces The End Of An Era For Invincible

It is officially the end of an era for Invincible after a major change at the end of Season 4, Episode 4. Mark Grayson has had his fair share of ups and downs in Invincible Season 4, starting with an awkward conversation with Atom Eve's dad and ultimately punctuated by a trip to Hell in Episode 4 to save Satan as a favor for Darkblood. Following a brutal fight in the UnderRealm (aka Hell), it turned out that saving Hell was actually what Mark needed to clear his mind and reclaim what kind of hero he truly is.

Amazon Prime Video confirmed in a new post on X that Invincible is returning to his "classic" superhero suit, completely abandoning the blue-and-black suit he wore in recent seasons. This marks the end of an era for Invincible because the show is now moving away from Mark's dark, violent, and traumatizing period in both his superhero and personal life.

Amazon Prime Video

This decision came after the end of Invincible Season 4, Episode 4, signifying a visual and emotional reset for the character ahead of the looming Viltrumite War, where he will join forces with the Coalition of Planets (including his father, Omni-Man).

A now-happy Mark is seen flying at the end of Episode 4, indicating he is ready to move forward and no longer linger in the darkness (which is why he chose to wear the black-and-blue suit in the first place).

Amazon Prime Video

Mark's choice to don the classic costume also came at the right time because he is poised to feel like himself again ahead of a crucial battle against the Viltrumites that would decide the fate of the universe.

The 32-second official preview for Invincible Season 4, Episode 5 revealed a glimpse of Mark in his classic suit and spoiled the fact that he will agree to join Omni-Man to "stop the Viltrumites for good."

Watch the official preview for Invincible Season 4, Episode 5 below:

Invincible Season 4, Episode 5 is set to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, April 1, at 3:00 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

Why Mark's Return to the Classic Suit In Invincible Season 4 Is Significant

Amazon Prime Video

While Mark Grayson's black-and-blue suit in Invincible symbolized his maturity, returning to the classic suit is more significant than fans realize because it is the costume that defined him as a hero, and it is tied to his humanity.

Donning the yellow-and-blue suit marks a powerful return to Mark's roots, but this time, with a profound twist: Mark is no longer fighting against his father, Omni-Man, but teaming up with him instead. It will be interesting to see their renewed father-son dynamic in the looming Viltrumite War.

For Mark, wearing it means that he is choosing to represent Earth as the hero it deserves; someone who is embracing his old self, who purely wanted to save the world without any agenda. Mark is simply choosing who he wants to be as the universe enters its Endgame and gets more dangerous as Thragg and his forces prepare for an all-out assault to claim their dominance.