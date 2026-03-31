Prime Video Announces The End Of An Era For Invincible

Amazon Prime Video officially revealed a major change to Mark Grayson midway through Invincible Season 4.

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
Mark Grayson in Invincible, Prime Video Logo.

It is officially the end of an era for Invincible after a major change at the end of Season 4, Episode 4. Mark Grayson has had his fair share of ups and downs in Invincible Season 4, starting with an awkward conversation with Atom Eve's dad and ultimately punctuated by a trip to Hell in Episode 4 to save Satan as a favor for Darkblood. Following a brutal fight in the UnderRealm (aka Hell), it turned out that saving Hell was actually what Mark needed to clear his mind and reclaim what kind of hero he truly is. 

Amazon Prime Video confirmed in a new post on X that Invincible is returning to his "classic" superhero suit, completely abandoning the blue-and-black suit he wore in recent seasons. This marks the end of an era for Invincible because the show is now moving away from Mark's dark, violent, and traumatizing period in both his superhero and personal life. 

Mark Grayson's yellow and blue suit in Invincible Season 4.
Amazon Prime Video

This decision came after the end of Invincible Season 4, Episode 4, signifying a visual and emotional reset for the character ahead of the looming Viltrumite War, where he will join forces with the Coalition of Planets (including his father, Omni-Man). 

A now-happy Mark is seen flying at the end of Episode 4, indicating he is ready to move forward and no longer linger in the darkness (which is why he chose to wear the black-and-blue suit in the first place).

Mark Grayson looking happy in Invincible Season 4, Episode 4.
Amazon Prime Video

Mark's choice to don the classic costume also came at the right time because he is poised to feel like himself again ahead of a crucial battle against the Viltrumites that would decide the fate of the universe. 

The 32-second official preview for Invincible Season 4, Episode 5 revealed a glimpse of Mark in his classic suit and spoiled the fact that he will agree to join Omni-Man to "stop the Viltrumites for good."

Watch the official preview for Invincible Season 4, Episode 5 below:

Invincible Season 4, Episode 5 is set to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, April 1, at 3:00 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

Why Mark's Return to the Classic Suit In Invincible Season 4 Is Significant 

Mark Grayson flying in InvinciBLe Season 4, Episode 4.
Amazon Prime Video

While Mark Grayson's black-and-blue suit in Invincible symbolized his maturity, returning to the classic suit is more significant than fans realize because it is the costume that defined him as a hero, and it is tied to his humanity. 

Donning the yellow-and-blue suit marks a powerful return to Mark's roots, but this time, with a profound twist: Mark is no longer fighting against his father, Omni-Man, but teaming up with him instead. It will be interesting to see their renewed father-son dynamic in the looming Viltrumite War

For Mark, wearing it means that he is choosing to represent Earth as the hero it deserves; someone who is embracing his old self, who purely wanted to save the world without any agenda. Mark is simply choosing who he wants to be as the universe enters its Endgame and gets more dangerous as Thragg and his forces prepare for an all-out assault to claim their dominance.

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- In This Article: Invincible (Season 2)
Release Date
November 03, 2023
Platform
Prime Video
Actors
J.K. Simmons
Sandra Oh
Steven Yeun
Genres
Action
Adventure
Animation
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Superhero
- About The Author: Aeron Mer Eclarinal
Aeron is a news/features writer and Content Lead for The Direct who has been working for the site since March 2020. From writing about the inter-connectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to having an extended knowledge about DC TV's Arrowverse, Aeron's expertise has since expanded into the realm of reality TV, K-drama, animated, and live-action shows from Netflix,  Disney+, Prime Video, MGM+, Peacock, Paramount+, and Max. When he isn't writing and watching all things MCU, Aeron is heavily invested with the NBA (go Celtics!) and occasionally watches thrilling matches in the WWE. 

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