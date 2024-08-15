Fans are still anxiously awaiting word about when they can expect Season 3 of Invincible—thankfully, the show’s executive producer, Robert Kirkman, just offered a hopeful update.

The gap between Season 1 and Season 2 was a whopping two-and-a-half years. Then, when the sophomore run came around, there was a notable break in the middle of those new episodes as well.

Creatives behind the scenes have been adamant that fans don’t need to worry about such a long wait again.

Showrunner Simon Racioppa told The Direct that the wait for Season 3 "will not be the same between [seasons] 1 and 2." Separately, Invincible voice actor Fred Tatasciore mentioned how fans "won't have to wait too long."

Invincible star Ross Marquand noted at GalaxyCon Oklahoma City that an early 2025 release timeframe is likely.

[ Invincible Season 3 Gets Reassuring Release Update (Official) ]

Robert Kirkman Offers Cryptic Tease on Invincible Season 3's Release Window

Prime Video

The Direct participated in a press roundtable at San Diego Comic-Con where Invincible creator Robert Kirkman offered a hopeful update on when fans can expect Season 3 to release.

"I’ll say that you’ll definitely know when it’s going to air in 2024," Kirkman offered, adding how they all thought the big gap between seasons "sucked:"

"I'll say that you'll definitely know when it's going to air in 2024. So that's something, that's information. I've said this before. And unfortunately, this is like a sum total of what I'm allowed to say currently. But there's a big gap between 'Invincible’ Season 1 and Season 2. That sucked; I didn't like it; nobody else liked it. It's no fun. But you know, animation is hard. And so it takes time."

One thing that helps production run smoother for these animated shows is multiple season pickups, which allows the team to "work on multiple seasons at the same time:"

"The reason we got this Season 2 and Season 3 pickup back-to-back... is because Amazon is committed to giving us the runway to try and produce these shows at a faster clip. And to be able to do that, you have to be able to plan long-term, and on multiple seasons at the same time because it takes three years from start to finish to do a season of animation. So, you have to stagger them and weave them together in a really complicated way so that they can be released quickly."

With the Season 4 pickup, Kirkman hopes it "shows that there is a commitment to try and get this show out faster."

Kirkman concluded by assuring fans that a Season 3 release date will be announced "very soon:"

"We announced that they picked up Season 4 here at the con. We just aired Season 2. So you know, hopefully, that shows that there is a commitment to try and get this show out faster. And the gap between Season 2 and Season 3 will be far shorter than between Season 1 and Season 2, and very soon, I won't have to dance around this question, because we will have announced the release date... If only there were other big conventions happening at some point."

[ Invincible Season 3: Release, Cast & Everything We Know ]

When Will Invincible Season 3 Air?

The key to figuring out when fans will know the release date of Invincible Season 3 lies in his last quote: "If only there were other big conventions happening at some point."

The next notable convention would be New York Comic-Con this October. The show is known to have a heavy presence at NYCC, so making an announcement there would make perfect sense.

However, that does all but guarantee Season 3 probably won't hit Amazon Studios’ Prime Video until early 2025—which would still be under a year since fans saw fresh episodes.

As for what fans can expect with these new episodes, at the very least, Invincible will get his iconic blue and black outfit! Voice actor Fred Tatasciore also told The Direct that Season 3 "gets really dark," which isn't surprising at all given the show at hand.

Fans should also expect Nolan’s other son, Oliver Grayson, to get a much larger role going forward, as he is now on Earth with Mark and his mother.

Invincible is now streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.

Read more about Invincible here:

Where to Ready Invincible Comics After Season 2

Invincible Season 3 Gets Exciting Omni-Man Update from Creator

Invincible Season 2: Why Did Rex Become Robot in Finale?