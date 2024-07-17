Hulu Losing '80s Sci-Fi Cult Classic With Marvel Icon, Stream Before It's Gone

One 1980s cult classic sci-fi movie featuring a Marvel legend will not be available to stream on Hulu for much longer.

The '80s are well-represented on Hulu, which includes iconic films such as Footloose, Dirty Dancing, and An Officer and a Gentleman.

Outside of those films, one of the '80s rising stars was Robert Downey Jr., who would go on to head one of the biggest franchises in movie history with his role as the MCU's Iron Man.

Hulu Loses '80s Cult Classic Sci-Fi Movie

Weird Science

After Wednesday, July 31, Hulu will no longer host the hit '80s sci-fi movie Weird Science.

The movie stars Anthony Michael Hall (Gary) and Ilan Mitchell-Smith (Wyatt), who design their ideal woman on a computer before a freak accident brings her to life. That woman becomes the superhuman Lisa, played by Kelly LeBrock.

Weird Science

Lisa helps turn Gary and Wyatt's life around almost instantly by outfitting them in stylish clothing, giving them a fancy car, and even helping them stand up to a team of bullies. The boys are then forced to hide her existence from Wyatt's vicious big brother Chet, played by the late Bill Paxton.

This '80s cult classic features 19-year-old Robert Downey Jr. as Ian, one of Gary and Wyatt's bullies, more than 20 years before his MCU debut in 2008.

Looking at this movie through a more modern lens, it still holds up fairly well. The only major complaint fans have in 2024 is its use of the male gaze and its outdated treatment of female characters, mostly Lisa.

It breaks the tradition of most '80s movies by not having the boys end up with Lisa but rather with girls their age. It also uses unexpected humor throughout its 94-minute runtime, including Lisa turning Chet into an animated, talking pile of human waste.

Since Weird Science, Downey has gone on to become one of the biggest movie stars on Earth, partially thanks to 11 appearances as Tony Stark with Marvel Studios. In 2023, he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Weird Science is one of 33 movies leaving Hulu on July 31. The full list can be seen below:

13 Going On 30 (2004)

(2004) About Last Night (1986)

(1986) The Beach (2000)

(2000) Black Hawk Down (2001)

(2001) Blue City (1986)

(1986) Cast Away (2000)

(2000) The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

(2007) Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

(2009) Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

(1986) Fresh Horses (1988)

(1988) The Hunter (2011)

(2011) The Joy Luck Club (1993)

(1993) The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

(2004) Meet the Spartans (2008)

(2008) My Name Is Khan (2010)

(2010) The Negotiator (1998)

(1998) Once (2007)

(2007) Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

(1984) The Power Of One (1992)

(1992) The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

(2001) Rushmore (1999)

(1999) School For Scoundrels (2006)

(2006) Sideways (2004)

(2004) Skyscraper (2018)

(2018) St. Elmos’s Fire (1985)

(1985) Taps (1981)

(1981) Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

(2021) Van Helsing (2004)

(2004) Walk the Line (2005)

(2005) The Wedding Ringer (2015)

(2015) Weird Science (1985)

(1985) White Chicks (2004)

(2004) White House Down (2013)

Weird Science will stream on Hulu until Wednesday, July 31, and it is available for purchase or rent through most online marketplaces.

