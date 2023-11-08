Kevin Feige Gives Blunt Response About Robert Downey Jr.'s Rumored MCU Return

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a fairly blunt response to a question about new rumors regarding Robert Downey Jr.'s possible return to the MCU.

Downey famously made his exit from the MCU after Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe in Avengers: Endgame, although rumors have consistently teased that his time with the MCU may not be fully over.

In fact, a report from Variety indicated in early November that Marvel was considering bringing Downey back for another appearance as Tony Stark.

Kevin Feige on Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Comeback

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight (ET) at the red carpet world premiere event for The Marvels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed recent rumors about Robert Downey Jr. potentially returning to the MCU as Iron Man.

When asked about a recent rumor indicating that "some fallen Avengers could make their return" in an upcoming Avengers movie, Feige coyly noted that he hadn't heard about the rumor::

ET: "One specific thing I want to ask you that was in the headlines is this idea that some fallen Avengers could make their return, anything you can say about that? I know the answer…" Feige: "No? Is that the answer?" ET: "Yeah?" Feige: "Hmm….fallen Avengers returning. I literally have not even seen that, is that a new rumor?" ET: "Yeah, it was, like, one of the things that was talked about at this retreat where Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. were possibly returning at some point."

Feige bluntly admitted that this topic did not come up at the retreat, calling Downey "part of the family" while telling fans "we'll have to see" in terms of his MCU return becoming a reality:

"We did not discuss that at the retreat. It’s the truth. We’re doing a project with Scarlett, we love Robert, he’s a part of the family. But in terms of returning? We’ll have to see."

Will Robert Downey Jr. Return to the MCU?

With rumors hinting that all of the original six stars from Phase 1 are in line for a potential reunion, it appears more than likely to happen at some point, especially with the Multiverse now fully being utilized in the MCU.

As for Downey himself, Marvel will certainly want to do something massive with him should he come back, especially since the actor himself has done such a good job of avoiding confirming anything about a return.

The one project most fans are eying as a potential landing spot for Downey's return is 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, with Marvel reportedly looking to bring as many legacy actors as possible back for the biggest comic book movie crossover event ever.

But with multiple other avenues open for the MCU's first star, including films like Armor Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, all eyes will be on Downey even while new characters drive the MCU's ever-growing narrative forward.

All of Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU appearances as Iron Man can be streamed on Disney+.