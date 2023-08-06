Harley Quinn Season 4 Just Teased a Major Resurrection of This Dead Character

Harley Quinn Season 4 just teased the resurrection of a major dead DC Comics character.

The hit adult animated comedy recently started up its fourth season on Max, which sees Harley Quinn looking to explore her more heroic side. She'll also be juggling her fan-favorite relationship with Poison Ivy, as the two lovers are going stronger than ever before.

If the trailers are any indication, they'll even plenty of villains this season—maybe even more than usual.

Harley Quinn Just Teased Red Hood's Arrival

Harley Quinn seemingly confirmed the resurrection of Jason Todd himself, aka the former Robin who was killed by the Joker.

In the show's Season 4 premiere, "Gotham's Hottest Hotties", Harley Quinn can be seen swiping through her phone's contacts. On the list of other villains is none other than Red Hood himself.

While the formerly dead Jason Todd has been mentioned in previous episodes, this is the first proper acknowledgment of his Red Hood persona.

Jason Todd himself did get a mention back in Season 2 when Joker was taunting Batman about the hero's dead sidekick. He was brought up again in Season 3 during The 83rd Annual Villy Awards.

Is Red Hood Out There in Harley's World?

With Harley Quinn having Red Hood's contact information, that suggests Jason Todd is alive and well—though the show is often very tongue-in-cheek, so it's difficult to say how serious the implication is.

Former showrunner Patrick Schumacker previously revealed that Red Hood was almost a background Easter egg in Noonan's in the past, but the idea ended up being cut so that the character could get a proper spotlight down the road. It looks like that mentality didn't last, seeing as the character remains in the shadows.

Besides the aforementioned teases, there's been no sign that the character will be showing up in the series. Perhaps this first proper Red Hood namedrop is a hint that he might be just around the corner—maybe even before Season 4 comes to an end.

Harley Quinn Season 4 is now streaming on Max.