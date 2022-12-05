Margot Robbie Really Wants Lesbian Romance for Her Harley Quinn

According to Margot Robbie herself, she really wants to see Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy get it on in the DCU.

Classically, Harley Quinn is known for being in a relationship with the Joker. However, in more recent years, the two of them have gradually drifted away from each other. In fact, Robbie’s first appearance in live-action focused on her getting away from that toxic relationship and not staying in it.

These days, Quinn seems to be going green. But will her history with Poison Ivy be explored with Robbie’s current live-action take on the character?

The actress herself sure wants it to be.

Margot Robbie Wants Poison Ivy

Warner Bros.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the DCU, has reiterated on how much she wants to see Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's relationship on screen.

Robbie noted how "[she's] been pushing for [Harley and Ivy] for years:"

“I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that. I want it too..."

When asked if she could picture which actress would bring Poison Ivy to life in live action, Robbie admitted that she "couldn't really actually picture [a specific] actress:"

“Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don’t really actually picture [a specific] actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good.”

Previously, while talking with Den of Geek, Robbie had revealed how "[she] chew[s] [Warner Bros.'] ear off about it all the time:"

“Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.”

Bringing Poison Ivy to the DCU

While live-action may not have seen Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy hit it off, the two have been in the limelight thanks to HBO Max’s animated Harley Quinn series. In fact, while the first two seasons only ever saw the duo flirt with the notion of being together, the third made it official—needless to say, it was a lot of fun.

So much fun that even new DCU co-lead James Gunn showed up for a cameo.

But when will Poison Ivy show up in live-action? Well, technically, she was in 1997’s Batman and Robin; more recently, Batwoman on the CW created their own version of the character with Nicole Kang's Mary Hamilton.

As for the DCU itself, there’s been no sign of the character making an appearance yet. However, given James Gunn’s affinity for Margot Robbie, it wouldn’t be surprising if the relationship between Poison Ivy and Harley is one of the first big story elements of the director’s vision for the DC Universe.

It would certainly please Robbie herself and maybe pave the way for her return sooner than previously expected.

Sadly, it seems Ivy and Quin will have to wait a little longer for the spotlight, as Joker 2 seems to be focusing on the character's dynamic with Mr. J himself—hopefully, it won't long after that until Harley gets to pick her own Poison.