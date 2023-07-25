Harley Quinn Season 4 Cast: DC Confirms 30 Characters for New Episodes

Harley Quinn's Season 4 looks to be including an extensive roster of DC characters for the show's fourth set of episodes on Max.

Audiences are days away from getting to experience the fourth season of Warner Bros.' hit Max animated series based on the now iconic Harley Quinn.

The series just released its Season 4 trailer, and Harley looks to be quite busy. The teaser shows her teaming up with the Bat Family to try to take on heroics, Poison Ivy's problematic new job under Lex Luthor, a ticked-off Clayface, and more.

Confirmed DC Characters for Harley Quinn Season 4

Harley Quinn - Kaley Cuoco

DC Comics

Harley Quinn, aka the titular character, will, unsurprisingly, be partaking in her own show.

It seems Season 4 will see her attempting to be more of a hero than she ever has before.

Poison Ivy - Lake Bell

DC Comics

Poison Ivy is one of the show's leading characters, and by the end of Season 3, Harley Quinn's lover.

While the show's creatives strongly emphasize that the two will remain together, Season 4 will undoubtedly test their bonds, with Harley being a hero and Ivy leading the Legion of Doom.

Dick Grayson/Nightwing - Harvey Guillén

DC Comics

Dick Grayson's Nightwing, formerly the first to go by Robin, was gone from Gotham before returning to the area for the show's Season 3.

The hero can be a little intense and judgmental, and he had a rough start with Batgirl. It's hard to imagine the hero having much patience at all for Harley Quinn's new interest in heroics.

Damien Wayne/Robin - Jacob Tremblay

DC Comics

Damien Wayne is everyone's favorite asshole, Robin. He first encountered Harley Quinn in Season 1, and the two have crossed paths several times after.

Barbra Gordon/Batgirl - Briana Cuoco

DC Comics

Batgirl holds an unexpected friendship with Harley Quinn. The two's dynamic will likely be a key aspect of the titular character's new focus on being a hero.

King Shark - Ron Fuches

DC Comics

Harley's good friend King Shark will, unsurprisingly, be returning. The last time viewers saw him, he was on a date with Tabitha—that was before Clayface ruined the moment.

Frank the Plant - J. B. Smoove

DC Comics

Frank the Plant is a wisecracking plant that is one of Poison Ivy's oldest friends. He's even been her roommate for decades now.

Frank is considered one of Harley Quinn's posse, alongside Clayface, Doctor Psycho, King Shark, and Ivy.

Clayface - Alan Tudyk

DC Comics

Clayface is a failed actor, who, thanks to a terrible pottery accident, became what he is today. The villain has been a part of Harley Quinn's gang since the very beginning.

While Clayface and Poison Ivy are friends, it does seem like they get into a bit of a brawl in Season 4.

The Joker - Alan Tudyk

DC Comics

While Joker and Harley may be separated, it doesn't look like that will ever stop him from popping in and out of Quinn's eventful life. Season 3 even saw him become Mayor of Gotham City.

Doctor Psycho - Tony Hale

DC Comics

Doctor Psycho is a key leading villain who has been a part of Harley Quinn's crew since the beginning. He is an incredibly intelligent and selfish person who is very intent on self-preservation.

Lex Luthor - Giancarlo Esposito

DC Comics

Lex Luthor was a background presence for most of the show, but his role multiplied in size by the end of Season 3 when he asked Poison Ivy to lead his new Legion of Doom. If the Season 4 trailer is any indication, the two's partnership will play a key role in the next batch of episodes.

Superman - James Wolk

DC Comics

Superman showed up a handful of times throughout the show to put a damper on several villainous plots. Most recently, his relationship with Lois Lane was put in the spotlight for the series' Valentine's Day special.

Wonder Woman - Vanessa Marshall

DC Comics

Wonder Woman has gotten into a few skirmishes with Harley Quinn and her team in the past, as will happen for most supervillains. It looks like the Amazonian will cross paths with the titular character once again, but this time while Quinn is trying to be a hero.

Bane - James Adomian

DC Comics

Bane is a member of the Injustice League who has had a rough history with Harley Quinn. Though, by the end of Season 3, the two seem to be on better terms than they ever have before.

Commissioner James Gordon - Christopher Meloni

DC Comics

Understandably, James Gordon is a man always stressed out and on the edge—it's hard to blame him.

In Season 3, the character was on a quest to both capture Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy and become Mayor, both of which he failed to do.

Nora Fries - Rachel Dratch

DC Comics

Harley Quinn's take on Nora Fries sees her cured after the sacrifice of her husband, Mr. Freeze, in Season 2. From there, she'd eventually start an interesting relationship with Swamp Thing.

In Season 4 Fries looks to be a key ally to Poison Ivy, working alongside her under Lex Luthor.

Black Manta - Phil Lamarr

DC Comics

Black Mantis has briefly shown up throughout the show's run consistently. His trademark hate for Aquaman is as strong as ever, as is his disdain for Doctor Psycho's racist comments.

Snowflame

DC Comics

Snowflame is a cocaine-powered supervillain who will be appearing for the first time in Season 4. Though, his role doesn't seem to be anything more than a cameo or gag.

Livewire

DC Comics

Livewire previously played a notable role in Season 2 of the show, where she helped team up with Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn.

Metallo

DC Comics

Metallo is still a member of the Legion of Doom, so he'll be returning to the show with the group. The last time fans saw the deadly robot was during "The 83rd Annual Villy Awards".

Sinestro

DC Comics

The infamous yellow lantern, Sinestro, is back, though it looks like his role will be as small as it usually is. The villain has previously popped up alongside the Legion of Doom and even showed up to the premiere of James Gunn's A Hard Wayne's Gonna Fall.

Reverse Flash

DC Comics

Reverse Flash has only previously appeared in small visual cameos, and it looks like that trend will continue for Season 4.

Toyman

DC Comics

Toyman is another member of the Legion of Doom, who also was among the many villain attendees at the 83rd Annual Villy Awards. He became particularly uncomfortable when Catwoman accused everyone in the room of consistently overlooking the villain's accomplishments.

Solomon Grundy

DC Comics

Solomon Grundy popped up several times in the past alongside the Legion of Doom and even attended Poison Ivy and Kite-Man's wedding.

Gorilla Grodd

DC Comics

Gorilla Grodd, a classic Flash villain, is a member of the Legion of Doom in the series. This version of the character isn't afraid to dress nicely either, as he wore a tux to the 83rd Annual Villy Awards.

Cheetah

DC Comics

Cheetah has briefly appeared at the many villain gatherings throughout Harley Quinn and was even among those in attendance for James Gunn's big movie premiere.

Captain Cold

DC Comics

The ice-cold big bad hasn't done anything notable in the show besides standing alongside his villainous cohorts. Perhaps that will change in Season 4?

Parasite

DC Comics

Parasite is another Legion of Doom member who actually got smacked down by Aquaman in an early episode—though clearly not for good.

Captain Boomerang

DC Comics

In Season 3, Captain Boomerang was confirmed to be a member of the Suicide Squad in Harley Quinn's universe. For the show's Valentine's Day Special, he succeeds in catfishing Clayface.

It looks like he will be one of Harley Quinn's first targets as a fresh superhero.

Pharaoh

DC Comics

Pharaoh, an extremely niche DC Comics character, is making his first appearance in Season 4, where it's likely he'll only be used as a background cameo.

Man-Bat

DC Comics

While Man-Bat has appeared alongside the long list of cameoing villains in their previous appearances, he's also cropped up elsewhere. He was even an inmate in Arkham Asylum before Harley Quinn underwent her big villainous transformation.

Will There Be More Harley Quinn?

While Season 4 isn't out just yet, fans are already wondering if there will be any more episodes to look forward to.

While nothing is official yet, the show's director, Christina Manrique, hinted that the series has already been renewed for a fifth season. Alongside a picture of Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, Manrique noted that she was "back at WB as of last week."

With Season 4 right around the corner, it's a little late to be directing new stuff for it. So either it's a new season, or fans could be surprised by another special akin to the Valentine's Day one earlier this year.

After all, there are still ideas the filmmakers previously noted they wanted to include in the show that doesn't look to be present in Season 4. This includes bringing Red Hood, Power Girl, and Black Canary aboard.

Harley Quinn Season 4 hits Max on July 27.