Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Fans Are Hating the Villain for a Good Reason

The MCU's latest villain, the High Evolutionary from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, evoked feelings of hate from fans after the movie's world premiere.

Following Chukwudi Iwuji's DCU efforts alongside director James Gunn in Peacemaker, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will give Iwuji his MCU debut going up against the central team of intergalactic misfits as the terrifying High Evolutionary.

Earning praise from Gunn for being the best actor that the director has ever worked with, Iwuji's performance is one aspect of Guardians 3 that has fans wildly excited for its upcoming debut in theaters.

Iwuji's High Evolutionary is one of Marvel's foremost geneticists who is set to make the perfect world for himself, and he's also tied heavily to Rocket Raccoon's origin story, being revealed as Rocket's creator and torturer in this threequel.

But how should MCU fans expect to react to one of the most powerful villains Marvel Studios has delivered when the threequel releases?

Fans Hate Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Villain

Marvel

Following the first press screenings for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans and critics expressed their feelings of hate for the MCU's newest villain, Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary.

Matt "Supes" Ramos called him "the EASIEST Marvel villain to hate," noting how much fans will want to hate him compared to other villains like Thanos, Killmonger, or Namor:

"The High Evolutionary is the EASIEST Marvel villain to hate. With Thanos, Killmonger, Namor, etc. you can understand their motivations. This dude is just an absolute menace that you want to curb stomp. He’s one of Marvel’s best villains."

Warren Thompson, aka Cosmic Wonder, loves that the MCU has "a villain that is just bad" and used the words "SO HATE-ABLE" in describing Iwuji's antagonist:

"I’ve seen people talk about this tonight and I want to just say I agree that The High Evolutionary in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is SO HATE-ABLE. like you seriously hate him and what he’s doing. Also I love that we got a villain that is just bad. No like, oh I have to do this bad thing to save the world, but just a bad guy who wants things his way and will kill anything in his way. Loved it and hated him. Which is what you’re supposed to do."

ComicBookMovie.com writer Mark Cassidy described the High Evolutionary as "the most detestable, despicable piece of shit villain ever:":

"More thoughts to share soon, but the High Evolutionary deserves special mention for being the most detestable, despicable piece of shit villain ever. Chukwudi Iwuji is so good at making you hate him."

@TeejayMcFly warned animal lovers to "be prepared" for the first villain that he "honestly hated" as opposed to other characters like Thanos and Loki, who were "cool to hate:"

"Caught myself wiping my eyes twice in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' If you are an animal lover, be prepared. High Evolutionary is the first villain that I honestly hated. Thanos, Loki, they’re all 'cool to hate'. Kudos to Chukwudi Iwuji, he was so good that I legit hated him"

@OwennZo praised the High Evolutionary as "easily the best villain of the Guardians trilogy," noting that he's somebody that viewers will hate rather than feel sympathy for him:

"High Evolutionary is easily the best villain of the 'Guardians' trilogy. He isn’t a villain you feel sympathy for and side with but instead a villain that you absolutely hate and that’s what makes him a great villain. Chukwudi Iwuji KILLED it as this character"

Will the Public Hate High Evolutionary in Guardians 3?

Marvel Studios has done an excellent job over the years of delivering multi-dimensional villains that are hard to feel only hate for, highlighted by characters like Thanos, Namor, and Erik Killmonger.

This is apparently far from the case with the High Evolutionary, particularly with Chukwudi Iwuji's performance in the role being described as "explosive" before the threequel releases.

While not much footage has featured Iwuji's villain in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailers thus far, reports from early critics and interviews with the cast have teased how impactful he'll be following Ronan in the first movie and Ego the Living Planet in Vol. 2.

And with his story closely connected to Rocket Raccoon, who's said to be the emotional core of this threequel, it's clear that the High Evolutionary will hold nothing back in his efforts as fans gear up to truly hate his entire being.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will debut in theaters on Friday, May 5.