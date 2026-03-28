2026's Green Lantern TV Show Set Photos Confirm A Few Major Plot Details

Set photos from Lanterns provided major clues about what to expect from the plot of DCU's Green Lantern series, including a surprising introduction of a dangerous villain never seen before in live-action. The upcoming HBO Max series follows the adventures of Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they are drawn to Earth to investigate a mysterious murder with cosmic repercussions.

What makes Lanterns so intriguing to watch is the fact that it veers away from the typical space opera vibe of Green Lantern projects and instead focuses on a more intimate and grounded Earth-based crime story. Production has already wrapped for Lanterns, but set photos have already teased key story elements that could be crucial in figuring out where the narrative is heading.

Lanterns is expected to premiere sometime in late summer of 2026.

Every Major Plot Detail Revealed by 'Lanterns' Set Photos

John Stewart in a Gunfight

HBO Max

A set photo taken by Ed Stanton from the filming of Lanterns in April 2025 (via DC Film News) revealed that Aaron Pierre's John Stewart will be involved in a gunfight, suggesting that part of his past as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran will be explored.

It is also not surprising that Stewart is an expert with guns, considering that he was a sniper specialist during his time with the military. It is unknown why Stewart is being ambushed in this scenario, but it's possible this is just a side story to show how good he is during a dangerous situation.

Lanterns Has 4 Main Locations in Nebraska

HBO Max

Lanterns is set to highlight four major locations in Nebraska, based on photos from the HBO series set, taken in March 2025 (via DC Film News). The list includes a local cafe, an engine repair shop, the Sheriff's department, and another shop that has a notable alleyway.

The cafe could be a spot where John Stewart and Hal Jordan meet to lay out the details they found during their investigation of the murder.

The inclusion of a Sheriff's Department in a grounded show like Lanterns is a no-brainer, given that it is all but inevitable they will intervene in the pair's investigation. While the significance of the other two locations is unknown, they may serve as backdrops for important scenes in the series.

John Stewart Gets Interrogated

HBO Max

In September 2025, HBO Max revealed the first official on-screen look at Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, and it showed the character being interrogated by Kelly Macdonald's Sheriff Kerry.

HBO Max

It remains to be seen why Stewart is being held inside the Sheriff's facility, but there is a good chance that it has something to do with his ongoing murder mystery investigation. It's possible that Stewart will be able to convince Sheriff Kerry to give them leeway with his and Jordan's investigation, but it would be tricky if he is not honest about the fact that he is a Green Lantern.

It is unknown whether Sheriff Kerry is a villain in Lanterns, but given the limited number of allies Hal Jordan and John Stewart have in the story, it is reasonable to assume she will be on their side when their backs are against the wall.

Atrocitus?

DC Comics

In July 2025, Lanterns actor Paul Ben-Victor posted on Instagram a photo of his body being scanned for visual effects, leading fans to speculate that he could be playing the villainous Atrocitus in the HBO Max series.

Instagram

Atrocitus is a well-known Green Lantern villain from DC Comics who serves as the founder and leader of the Red Lantern Corps. Unlike the Green Lanterns, who rely on willpower to overcome fear, the Red Lanterns are fueled by rage, and they are dedicated to showing vengeance against the Guardians of the Universe and the Green Lantern Corps.

Paul Ben-Victor's character description was shared by Deadline in April 2025, and he is described as an "extraterrestrial devoted to exposing the truth and exacting vengeance against those who wronged his people:"

"Ben-Victor will play Antaan, an extraterrestrial devoted to exposing the truth and exacting vengeance against those who wronged his people. Consumed by a deep and unrelenting hatred for the law, he is determined to deliver justice on his own terms."

The actor's role appears to be leaning toward Atrocitus, as he has a deep hatred of the law, which could tie into his motivation against the Guardians.

Having a Red Lantern be the main villain in a grounded crime thriller like Lanterns sounds odd, but there is a way it could work if the show finds a way to incorporate Atrocitus' rage into the grounded setting, such as influencing locals' anger or corrupting evidence so that Jordan and Stewart won't be successful in finishing their investigation.