2026's Green Lantern Producer Debunks 1 Popular Theory About Hal Jordan & John Stewart's DCU Rings

A key creative voice behind DC Studios' upcoming Lanterns series has shut down a long-running fan theory surrounding the power rings of the Green Lantern Corps. Set to debut later this year on HBO, the show will serve as one of the first major television expansions of James Gunn's DCU. Early footage and descriptions have shown the series as far grittier than the franchise's traditionally cosmic tone. The new clarification not only reframed expectations for the rings themselves, but also teased the heroic direction of the show's central duo.

In Lanterns, Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre star as Green Lantern duo Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively. Up to this point, it's been understood that Jordan will be the veteran, as John is an up-and-coming Lantern.

With that being the expectation from fans, and the lack of seeing John's power ring yet in marketing, many believed that the younger Green Lantern may not have his own ring when the show begins.

Taking the theory a step further, it's also been speculated that Hal may pass his ring down to John sometime during Season 1. Lanterns producer Tom King has now debunked this idea on the We Got Issues podcast.

During his appearance, the legendary comic book writer shared his experience on the set of Lanterns, including seeing Pierre and Chandler "wearing their rings."

Not only does this confirm that both Green Lanterns will have their own power rings, but King also teased how cool it was seeing them both as "superhero[es]:"

"I will say, it was such a trip watching Kyle and Aaron, and going up to them, and wearing their rings, and be like, 'Oh my God, you're a superhero, man.' They're like, 'I know. It's crazy.'"

The first official look at the Green Lantern ring from Lanterns sparked sharply divided reactions, with some fans praising its ancient, worn design and others criticizing its rough, gold-accented look.

Hal's ring features the classic Green Lantern symbol with a gold outline and green gem, set on a dark, cracked band that differs from versions seen in Superman (2025) and past films.

While some viewers appreciated the grounded, mythic aesthetic, many felt the ring should appear sleeker and more technologically refined.

The good news is that this latest revelation from King indicates that there will be another ring, John's, that could have an entirely different aesthetic. It would actually make a lot of sense for John's to be unique, as Hal and Guy Gardner's (Nathan Fillion) differ so much, despite being in the universe.

Fans have had a hard time getting a clear picture of the series, especially after the first teaser marked a major departure from DC tradition by showing Hal and John only in civilian clothing, making it the first live-action DC superhero series teaser to omit its heroes' iconic costumes.

Originally expected sooner, Lanterns was delayed to premiere in mid-2026, likely after HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2, creating a major DCU stretch from June through September. Created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and King, the show will follow the duo as they investigate a murder on Earth, but the scale so far is unclear.

How Much Action to Expect in Lanterns

The absence of Green Lantern suits in the first footage suggests Lanterns will initially prioritize its grounded crime narrative over constant superhero spectacle. With Hal and John investigating the Earth-based crime, much of the early series may keep them undercover in civilian clothes, delaying full-costume action.

However, the presence of major power players like Sinestro, Antaan, and multiple Lantern Corps members strongly implies that large-scale ring combat and light-construct battles are inevitable as the story escalates.

As John grows into his abilities and Hal faces threats tied to his past, the series is likely to shift from restrained mystery to more overt superhero action. By the later episodes, the balance should tip toward fully realized Lantern battles, even if the show maintains its darker, more mature tone.