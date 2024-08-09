Here's How to Get Gold on Instagram - Notes Meaning Explained

Instagram rolled out a surprise golden tinge to its Notes section that users can use.

Notes were first introduced on the photo-sharing platform earlier this year. They allow users to post little messages for their followers to see (think posting on one's wall in earlier Facebook days).

These digital post-its can include new songs being enjoyed, updates to people's lives, or just fun inside jokes for followers to giggle at.

What Is Gold on Instagram?

Instagram

Some users have been confused when opening up Instagram and seeing all this talk of gold.

No, it has nothing to do with a sunken pirate's treasure; rather, it is a new feature that has been added to Instagram Notes.

This gold status adds a yellowish-gold color to a user's Notes instead of the standard white of most other status updates.

Why Is Instagram Notes Gold?

The new golden Instagram Notes re-skin seems to be a feature added to the app in tandem with the 2024 Summer Olympics running in Paris, France.

It is unknown if the gold notes will remain a permanent fixture on the platform or disappear after the Olympic Games end on Sunday, August 11.

The 'gold' refers to the Olympic gold medals that athletes earn for winning their event.

How To Get Gold & Make Gold Notes

For a user to create some gold notes, it is a fairly simple process.

First, it is important to ensure one is on the most up-to-date version of the Instagram app.

Then, include one of several phrases or emojis in the note, and it will turn the golden-yellow color users have been after.

The key phrases/emojis to include in one's note to turn it gold are:

"Gold, medal, Olympic(s), Olympian, champion, goat, , , , victory, oro"

This then turns the note gold for the note's duration (aka 24 hours).

Why Is Everyone Saying Gold on IG?

Why has the word "gold" or comments referring to gold started to populate Instagram comments like wildfire? It likely has to do with this feature.

The golden Instagram Notes have gone viral as fans wonder how to get the special color scheme.

It also likely concerns the ongoing Olympic Games and the various gold, silver, and bronze medals being won by users' respective countries.

As long as the golden Instagram Notes are available, references to gold will remain prominent on the platform.

Instagram is available now on iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.

