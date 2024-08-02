Following a curious post by one of its lead voice actors, the wait for the release of Murder Drones Episode 8 looks as though it may finally be coming to an end.

The hit black comedy series comes from Australian funnyman and online creative Liam Vickers. Its first seven episodes are available now on YouTube, with the promise of an eighth and final episode on the way to round out its first season.

The online web series follows a colony of worker drones living on a faraway planet where all its human inhabitants have died thanks to a cataclysmic planetary collapse.

A new post from director and voice actor Michael Kovach has fans ravenous for information about Murder Drones Episode 8's release date.

Kovach, who plays N in the hit web series, cryptically posted on X (formerly Twitter) an image of two stuffed plushies based on characters from the series with the caption, "Patience is a virtue."

He would then follow this up by saying that work is still being done on Episode 8 and has been for the last year:

"I know nothing about the Mr. Puzzles song you guys are quoting. I'm just saying to please be patient and not harass Glitch staff - they've been working on 'MD' episode 8 for a full year. It's the most effort they've put into a single episode. It'll be worth the wait."

The Murder Drones creative would then close by saying fans should remember "episodes uploaded on YouTube make very little back" and that the best way of supporting the project is by purchasing merchandise:

"Please remember that episodes uploaded on YouTube make very little back compared to what they cost to make. The merchandise is what helps fund these shows. Whether you like Digital Circus or not, its merch drops are a big part of what's funding more episodes of Glitch's shows."

This is the first update the series has received in several months, and, while not a solid release date, it has made fans believe release info is coming soon.

The studio behind the YouTube show, Glitch Productions, would further stoke the fires of speculation by posting a new image from the series on August 1.

The image was one of the series' animated Drone characters sitting in the atmosphere of a far-off planet along with the caption, "soon..."

By the time Episode 8 is released, it will be the longest between episodes since the pilot and Episode 2, thus justifying the hype that has drummed up around this latest chapter's release.

A specific release date still remains unclear for Episode 8, but as indicated by both Glitch Productions and Kovach's posts, information could be imminent.

Murder Drones is now avaliable on YouTube.

