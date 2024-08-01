Rob Lowe and Christina Chang return to lead the cast of Netflix's Unstable Season 2.

Unstable revolves around the story of Ellis Dragon (Lowe), a biotech company founder, who is reeling from his wife's death. The comedy series follows Ellie as he mends his relationship with his son, Jackson, and the friends around him.

Season 2 sees Ellis potentially having prison time while he tries to find the next CEO of his company, Dragon Industries.

Unstable Season 2 premiered on Netflix on August 1.

Every Main Cast Member of Unstable Season 2

Rob Lowe - Ellis Dragon

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe headlines the cast of Unstable Season 2 as Ellis Dragon, an intelligent biotech scientist and founder whose life gets derailed after his wife's death.

In Season 2, Ellis deals with the consequences of blowing up the car of his tech rival, Jean, which could include some prison time. Elsewhere, he also needs to look at the bigger picture and try to prove that his son, Jackson, is the right man to succeed him as CEO of Dragon Industries.

Lowe is best known for his roles in St. Elmo's Fire, The Outsiders, and Wayne's World.

John Owen Lowe - Jackson Dragon

John Owen Lowe

John Owen Lowe stars as Ellis' son, Jackson Dragon, in Unstable Season 2.

Jackson is not a fan of the fact that his father is still getting him involved with mind games and challenges in order to prove that he has what it takes to take over for his company.

He also has to deal with his romantic feelings with Luna.

John Owen Lowe is the real-life son of Rob Lowe whose acting credits include roles in The Grinder, Grace Point, and Holiday in the Wild.

Sian Clifford - Anna Bennet

Sian Clifford

Sian Clifford returns as Anna Bennet in Unstable Season 2.

Anna is Dragon's CFO who is known for being tough and wise and is the main reason why the company is still at the top of the competition despite Ellis' downward spiral.

Anna uses her connection and charm once again in Season 2 as she helps Ellis escape jail time.

Clifford has credits in Fleabag, Young Woman and the Sea, and Quiz.

Aaron Branch - Malcolm Drummond

Aaron Branch

Malcolm Drummond is Jackson's childhood friend who now works as a project manager at Dragon. The character is played on-screen by Aaron Branch.

Malcolm has a secret hatred toward Jackson for being Ellis' son since he idolizes Dragon's founder a lot.

Branch previously appeared in Millennials, Christmas at the Ranch, and Love on Speed.

Rachel Marsh - Luna Castillo

Rachel Marsh

Luna Castillo (played by Rachel Marsh) is a biotech engineer who embraces her introvert self. She is also Ruby's lab partner.

While she is sometimes awkward, Luna consistenly offers valuable insights to the team that makes Dragon one of the best biotech companies in the state.

Marsh can be seen in iCarly, Just Beyond, and Before We Go.

Emma Ferreira - Ruby Rosario

Emma Ferreira

Emma Ferreira portrays Ruby Rosario, one of Dragon's best and brightest biotech engineer.

Ruby has an outgoing and charming personality who loves to party even if she is still a genius deep inside.

Ferreira's notable credits include Neon, Midnight at the Paradise, and Transplant.

Fred Armisen - Leslie

Fred Armisen

Fred Armisen is back as Leslie, Ellis' therapist who helps him cope with the death of his wife. He is also desperately seeking Ellis' validation which is why he will do anything to please him.

In Season 2, Leslie helps Ellis with a timed simulation inside prison life.

Armisen's most recognizable role is his long stint as a cast member of Saturday Night Live. The actor also appeared in Fallout and Our Flag Means Death.

Tom Allen - TJ

Tom Allen

Tom Allen recurs in Unstable Season 2 as TJ, a board member at Dragon who is somewhat incompetent.

Allen previously appeared in Old Dads, Monsternado, and Barry.

J.T. Parr - Chaz

J.T. Parr

J.T. Parr returns as Chaz, TJ's twin brother who also sits as Dragon's board.

Parr's other major credit include playing himself in Chad and JT Go Deep.

Frank Gallegos - Juan

Frank Gallegos

Frank Gallegos stars as Juan, the owner of a landscape company who is also one of Ellis' good friends.

Gallegos' past credits include Logan, The Laundromat, and Great News.

Lamorne Morris - Peter

Lamorne Morris

Lamorne Morris joins the cast of Season 2 as Peter Martin.

Peter is a founder of a biotech start-up who Jackson looks up to. His arrival spells trouble for the already-improving relationship between Jackson and Ellis.

Morris is best known for his role as Winston Bishop in New Girl. The actor also starred in

Iris Apatow - Georgia

Iris Apatow

Iris Apatow is part of Season 2's cast as Georgia, Anna's ex-stepdaughter who joins Dragon as an intern.

Georgia is not a huge fan of her ex-stepmother and she always cause some trouble whenever they are together. She is also attracted to Jackson, which could cause conflict with the latter's relationship with Luna.

Iris is the younger sister of Euphoria star Maude Apatow. The actress has credits in The Bubble, Knocked Up, and This Is 40.

Sean Clements - Dr. Crawford

Sean Clements

Sean Clements appears in Season 2, Episode 2 as Dr. Crawford.

Dr. Crawford helps Ellis with a reverse-aging treatment called the telomerase protocol.

Clements is one of Unstable's writers and a comedian. The actor is known for his roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Great North, and Alone Together.

Unstable Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

