Star Rob Lowe addressed the future of the TV series Unstable, hinting at a potential Season 3.

Netflix's workplace comedy series Unstable, starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, is back for its second season. The show, which initially premiered on March 30, 2023, follows socially awkward son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) as he joins his eccentric and narcissistic father Ellis (Rob Lowe) at a high-tech bio research facility.

Season 2 dropped on August 1 and continues to explore Jackson and Ellis' comedic dynamic and the challenges they face following the death of Ellis's wife.

Rob Lowe Talks Potential Unstable Season 3

Netflix

Rob and John Owen Lowe shared exciting hints about possible directions for a third season of Unstable with Variety.

John Owen envisions "Ellis not caring much about his actual debate" and more on preparing Jackson for a hypothetical "First Boy" debate against his opponent's child:

"In exploring where a potential third season would go, our brains immediately went to Ellis not caring much about his actual debate that he’ll have to have with his opponent. His ego would inform him that that won’t really be an issue, but that he will heavily focus on the potential of a 'First Boy' debate against his opponent’s child. So he will be preparing Jackson heavily for that, and feeling like he needs to be incredibly involved."

This storyline reflects Ellis' ego and desire to assert himself in Jackson’s life, with politics providing a new platform for their dynamic.

Rob echoed this enthusiasm, suggesting that having children of political candidates debate each other could be a compelling plotline:

"By the way, it’s not the worst idea I’ve ever heard. I think we could learn a lot about our candidates by having their kids debate each other. I’m actually not kidding!"

John Owen also talked with TV Line, discussing what Ellis running for president could mean for his character, saying, "Anything is possible:"

"There have been many people in the past that I didn’t think had a shred of a chance that have ended up becoming president. Anything is possible, and I think it’s a very funny premise to explore, having Ellis in an even more powerful position and Jackson by proxy being forced into his orbit even more."

The other idea they discussed was having Jackson participate in "the First Children debate:"

"He’d become what Ellis would refer to as the First Boy. We even talked about the idea of Ellis deferring having a debate, but rather having the First Children debate."

Will Unstable Season 3 Happen?

As of writing, a third season of Unstable has not been officially confirmed.

Despite the absence of a formal renewal announcement, the show has already made a significant impact by securing a spot in the Netflix Top 10 charts in the U.S. and several other countries.

This early success is a positive sign for the show's future. If Unstable continues to perform well and maintain its popularity, it could lead to a third season.

Viewers and fans will have to stay tuned for any official updates as the show's performance over the coming weeks could influence the decision.

Unstable is streaming on Netflix.

