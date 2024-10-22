The YouTube progress bar has turned pink, a color change that has confounded fans.

After nearly 20 years on the web, the industry-leading video-sharing platform has gone through plenty of aesthetic changes.

However, it has been quite some time since any sizable adjustments (from a looks perspective) have been made. The last major redesign for YouTube happened in 2019, bringing the site to the look it currently has worldwide.

Why Is YouTube Pink Now?

YouTube

Some eagle-eyed fans have noticed a slight change in color, from red to pink, in the YouTube progress bar.

When playing a video, the progress bar denoting where in the video a user is currently situated is now a slight gradient, starting at the shade of red fans have become accustomed to a pleasant rose-colored pink.

The change was first noticed by users in June and July of this year (via Reddit). However, it has been rolled out over the past several weeks and made available to more users on the platform.

The palette swap does not look universal to all YouTube users quite yet, but it seems that the pink progress par will only be a matter of time before it is made widely available.

It is unknown why the change was specifically made. Various online platforms often make aesthetic changes to keep their brand identity fresh and unique.

While the progress bar adjustment may seem insignificant, it could indicate a wider change to YouTube's look and feel in the next couple of weeks or months.

It has been more than five years since the site's last major redesign, the longest period of time since which significant design changes have been made.

Fans have seen several changes in this vein on several platforms throughout the last year.

Disney+ shocked users in March when it rebranded from its original dark blue to a more turquoise gradient.

Other instances of similar changes from 2024 include Instagram suddenly turning gold and a mysterious Facebook app color swap that seemed to be a bellwether of some iPhone updates to come.

YouTube is available on mobile and desktop.