The internet is ablaze with speculation after the curtain was pulled back on Instagram user smartschoolboy9 (aka David Alter) thanks to a popular YouTube documentarian.

In one of the more disturbing internet mysteries in recent memory, online sleuths discovered the truth behind dozens of Instagram accounts that seemingly were created by a grown man pretending to be a young boy on the social platform to prey on young children.

The bizarre internet controversy first bubbled to the surface on Reddit, as concerned users came across an unknown user posing as young school-age kids and posting what seemed to be AI-generated photos and videos of kids with large red lips and warnings about online predators.

Who Is SmartSchoolBoy9 on Instagram?

Instagram

While all of this is alleged information as of writing, as no one has yet to figure out smartschoolboy9's true identity on Instagram, it is assumed the disturbing social media user is, in fact, 59-year-old David Alter.

As detailed in Nick Crowley's recently posted YouTube documentary, the smartschoolboy9 controversy has swept the internet in a flurry of speculation as users try to uncover the secrets behind these bizarre Instagram posts.

These started as pictures and videos from several separate accounts that looked to be from school-age children publicly talking about their daily lives and interacting with each other.

While that may seem unassuming, the actual content of these posts is where they started to turn heads.

Over the last few months, the posts have become increasingly abstract and twisted. The photos and videos posted have changed from simple images of boys or girls in school uniforms into manipulated and heavily edited pictures of children with large red lips and white faces.

One account, though, was different. Smartschoolboy9 on Instagram was one of the few strange Instagram pages to certainly feature a living human being.

This saw what seemed to be a grown man in schoolboy clothing with the white face and red lips the other accounts had become known for. Smartschoolboy9 posts usually see the man making explicit mouth movements to the camera or partaking in overtly fetish-coded fantasies of being a school-age child.

People allegedly connected Alter to these communities of disturbing accounts thanks to the frequent mention of a character named David in their content.

Given some tangential information uncovered online, like where the person seemed to be located and their overall look, enterprising social media users (primarily concerned about the predatory nature of the accounts) discovered the person behind the posts is likely Alter (via Reddit).

Where Does SmartSchoolBoy9 Live?

Given information gleaned from the smartschoolboy9 account (and those associated with it), it is believed that the account owner's (assumed to be David Alter) location has been discovered.

Rumors suggest that the disturbing social media personality was based in Doncaster, United Kingdom before moving to Streatham, London.

This is all assumed thanks to locations featured in his online content, including callouts to specific London streets and images of various locales in the South London area.

Is SmartSchoolBoy9 in Jail?

As of writing, the status of David Alter (aka smartschoolboy9) remains unclear.

Though social media users have been relentless in trying to figure out the details of Alter's life and bring the potential predator to justice, it is unknown if he has been arrested or not, but many believe he has not.

Some Reddit users claim that local authorities are aware of the situation and are dealing with it.

Again, the predatory nature of Alter's post (or his involvement in the accounts at all) has not been confirmed, but many assume that the 59-year-old UK resident may have dangerous intentions with his alleged social media content.

The David Alter/smartschooboy9 investigation is ongoing. Please allow the authorities to go through the proper channels, and readers should not try to contact/visit Alter in any form for the safety of all those involved.