Ava Kris Tyson: New Controversy and Allegations Explained

YouTube star Ava Kris Tyson is at the center of an online controversy following allegations being levied at the internet personality.

Tyson is a well-known associate and good friend of Jimmy "Mr. Beast" Donaldson, appearing in various prank and challenge videos on Donaldson's channel for his record-breaking 305 million subscribers.

The internet personality has been in the headlines as of late having transitioned and come out as a transgender woman in 2023.

The Ava Tyson Controversy

Ava Tyson

Several YouTube videos have surfaced, alleging popular internet star Ava Kris Tyson of some damning crimes.

Tyson finds herself in the center of some controversy following accusations against her that she previously engaged in a sexually inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Two videos uploaded since June 25 laid out the claims, saying Tyson (who was around 20 at the time) started messaging the alleged victim when he was 13, all the way up until they met up three years later when he was 16.

The accuser claims that evidence of the relationship includes screengrabs of one-on-one Discord calls between the two, as well as the victim renting a camper van and allegedly meeting up with Tyson in a secluded rural location (via @DramaAlert on X, formerly Twitter).

Screenshots of messages passing back and forth between Tyson and the alleged also came to light with the pair using what some have considered innuendo-laced emojis in several of their interactions.

These messages also included Tyson joking about selling naked photos (or "nudes") to the victim in question, but whether pictures were actually exchanged remains to be seen.

Following the posting of these videos, the alleged victim (@LavaGS on X) denied any wrongdoing on Tyson's part saying they did nothing more than share "a few edgy jokes:"

"These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of. Can you do me a favor and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies. This situation takes away from children who are actively being exploited everyday online. I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all."

Since these allegations came to light, Tyson has been silent on social media, limiting comments on her Instagram and making her posts on X private.

Her close friend and collaborator Mr. Beast has also not commented on the subject despite him having come out in support of her in the past.

Tyson's last video (which was uploaded to her personal YouTube channel on Friday, July 19) has had its comments section flooded with messages regarding the claims, with many wondering if/when the YouTube star will respond.

While some believe vehemently that Tyson is guilty, others have come out in support of the YouTube creator, saying that the claims have no grounds and are simply an effort to villainize the transgender community.