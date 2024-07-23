Popular YouTube personality Ava Kris Tyson broke their silence over allegations being levied her way, stepping down from the well-known MrBeast media organization.

Tyson is most well known for her work alongside the MrBeast crew (who run the largest YouTube channel in the world), having gained a massive social following thanks to her association with the online creators.

She has been no stranger to the headlines in recent years, as she garnered widespread coverage for her coming out as a transgender woman in 2023.

Ava Kris Tyson Speaks Out

MrBeast

Following allegations of grooming and a possible sexually explicit relationship with a minor, YouTube Ava Kris Tyson announced that they are resigning from MrBeast.

Tyson took to X (formerly Twitter), offering their first comments since the claims surfaced, saying she would like to "apologize for any of my past behavior or comments," and she never meant to "hurt or offended anyone."

She also remarked that because of the controversy she will be "permanently [stepping] away from all things MrBeast and social media:"

"I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health."

Tyson has worked with the MRBeast corporation, run by YouTube star James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson, since its inception in the mid-2010s.

Donaldson and Tyson have been friends since childhood, as the popular YouTube creator brought on four of his best friends (including Tyson) as his channel took off on the platform.

Ava Tyson's resignation comes in the wake of several videos appearing online saying the online personality had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a minor who was 13 at the time (read more about the Ava Kris Tyson allegations).

The relationship between the two is claimed to have lasted for at least three years, up until the supposed victim was 16 years old.

The alleged victim (known as LavaGS online) posted in defense of Tyson, saying the allegations were "massive lies and twisting the truth:"

"These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of. Can you do me a favor and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies. This situation takes away from children who are actively being exploited everyday online. I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all."

At this time, these are just allegations and should not be taken as fact.