Did Chandler Leave MrBeast After Ava Kris Tyson Controversy?

Speculation has started to swirl about Chandler leaving MrBeast following the Ava Kris Tyson controversy.

Tyson resigned from the massive YouTube channel (the largest on the platform in fact) following accusations of grooming and fostering potentially sexual relationships with minors. Tyson originally joined the channel along with Chandler Hallow as close friends of James "MrBeast" Donaldson.

This sent shockwaves through the MrBeast organization, causing Donaldson to comment on the situation saying, he had "seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove [Tyson] from the company."

Has Chandler Left MrBeast?

Chandler Hallow

Following the Ava Kris Tyson controversy, and her subsequent resignation from MrBeast, fans are convinced that a fellow member of the massive YouTube channel, Chandler Hallow has also left.

This speculation stems from a series of social media posts and YouTube videos spreading misinformation about Hallow's potential departure from the group of creators.

The MrBeast organization has been the center of controversy for several weeks following one of its members, Ava Kris Tyson, being accused of grooming (read more about Ava Kris Tyson), as well as reports of unsafe working conditions on James "MrBeast" Donaldson's Amazon Prime Video series.

Several pervasive theories seem to populate these disingenuous posts relating to Hallow. They say everything from the creator leaving because he has grooming accusations of his own to his dismay over how the Ava Kris Tyon controversy was handled in the first place.

As of writing, Chandler Hallow has not officially announced his departure from the MrBeast team, nor does it seem like one is coming.

Chandler Hallow was last seen in MrBeast's most recent YouTube video on Saturday, August 3 (titled "Survive 100 Days In Nuclear Bunker, Win $500,000") and has popped up on MrBeast's official Instagram page in what looked to be a fairly jovial moment between the two.

This is likely a case of detractors trying to further sully the MrBeast name as the YouTube channel finds itself in hot water.

Typically in these situations, misinformation can begin to spread around these high-profile figures, as people try to pile on following any sort of drama.

A similar situation happened in July 2022 having to do with Hallow's wedding. While much of the MrBeast crew was there on his special day, James "MrBeast" Donaldson was noticeably absent.

This sent the internet into a tizzy speculating that Hallow was leaving the channel and he and MrBeast had fallen out. However, again that was a case of misinformation taking hold, as it turned out Donaldson was simply sick and could not make it.

Hallow has yet to publicly acknowledge the Ava Kris Tyson situation or these rumors.

Fans should keep an eye on his official channels for any updates on his status at the company and his reaction to its recent controversy. However, he has taken a step back from social media over the last couple of years most commonly posting bible verse readings on his personal TikTok account.

[ MrBeast's Ava Kris Tyson Drama & Allegations Explained: Is She Cancelled? ]

Chandler from MrBeast can be followed on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.