Mossacannibalis 2024 Controversy & Reddit Ban Explained

Popular fan artist Mossacannibalis has stirred up some major controversy online after their work was banned from Reddit.

Known for depicting potentially explicit takes on various characters from pop culture (including Warhammer, Greek mythology, and a myriad of anime series), Mossacannibalis made a name for themself in online circles, amassing a following of over 500,000 on platforms like Twitter/X and Instagram.

However, some have deemed their work controversial, as it often illustrates these well-known sci-fi or fantasy characters in compromising positions or engaging in contentious acts.

Mossacannibalis Controversy Explained

Digital artist Mossacannibalis has the online world talking following their ban from the social news aggregation site Reddit.

Mossacannabalis had seen their work circulate quite fervently on the platform for several years, either being posted by the artist or by fans who had taken a liking to their work.

However, Mossacannabalis has found themselves in a bit of controversy, as their personal artist account has been banned from the Imaginary Warhammer subreddit for violating Reddit's community guidelines.

The exact specifics of the ban have not been made public, but it seems to be a result of mass reporting happening on posts of their work. Some have long deemed Mossacannabalis' work too controversial for public consumption and have come under fire several times over the years because of this.

Two pieces in particular look to have stuck a particular cord with detractors of the digital artist as of late. One image looks to feature an orc from the Warhammer franchise making an unwanted, forceful advance on a small human.

The other features several characters with what seem to be marks that could be construed as having been the result of potentially not safe for work (or NSFW) activity.

This has not stopped fans from posting the artist's work on Reddit, as, despite the ban, users continue to spread pieces from Mossacannabalis without recourse. Some have even attempted to skirt the potential of getting banned themselves by posting censored, slightly edited versions of these controversial pieces.

Reddit is no stranger to NSFW content; however, it maintains that under its content policy that all explicit posts be properly labeled and does not contain "illegal content."

Mossacannabalis has typicially labeled their content under the NSFW tag, but if it were to depict illegal activity, like some of them seem to be, then that could be what put the artist in hot water.

The length of Mossacannabalis' ban is unknown, or whether it is temporary at all.

Typically a Reddit ban allows the user to view and search content on the service, but revoked access to interacting to posts or posting themselves across a particular Reddit community or the platform entirely.

This could potentially mean that, without the any sort of appeal and ensuing walking back of the ban, Mossacannabalis' time on Reddit may be over.

Mossacannabalis can still be followed online on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.