One of the minds behind Godzilla Minus One made a promise about the film streaming future following the extended delay of its North American release.

After being the surprise box office hit of December 2023 and winning an Oscar, audiences outside Japan are frothing at the mouth for Toho's latest grounded Kaiju epic.

The Japanese language blockbuster was recently released physically in its home territory of Japan while also debuting as a part of the country's Amazon Prime Video library (read more about its Japanese streaming release here) with no word on release plans elsewhere in the world (including the U.S.).

[ Godzilla Minus One's Frustrating Streaming Release Delay Explained ]

Toho Addresses Godzilla Distribution Future

Godzilla Minus One

Following the extended delay of its North American release, Toho President and CEO Hiro Matsouka made one promise to international fans about the streaming prospects of Godzilla Minus One.

On the delay, Matsouka told Deadline, "Overseas opportunities have been part of our long-term growth strategy," and the Godzilla studio promised it would "make access to [their content] easier" going forward:

"Yes, overseas opportunities have been part of our long-term growth strategy. We recognize that the fan base for our content — both Godzilla and anime — has been growing internationally in recent years, and in many cases has developed into passionate and deep-rooted communities. Our goal is to make access to the content they enjoy easier, while also gaining awareness with new audiences."

He called North America "a top priority market" but believes Toho was best satisfying fan demand stateside with its ventures working in Hollywood as opposed to Japan:

"North America is a top priority market for our global strategy, and we believe that working out of Hollywood is the best way to deliver our content globally."

However, Matsouka cited the "rise of streaming and the popularity of anime" as a change in the marketplace that could allow for a movie like Godzilla Minus One to flourish in markets outside Asia:

"Although the rise of streaming and the popularity of anime have changed the environment since our original strategy was formed, we have not changed the direction of our business, which has been, and will continue to be, focusing on the fans."

The Toho executive failed to reveal any release specifics for Minus One's streaming release outside Japan. However, this is positive news for fans as the Japanese entertainment giant re-examines its international release strategy.

When Will Godzilla Minus One Stream in the U.S.?

Despite comments from Hiro Matsouka saying Toho is looking at how it does international releases and its continued enthusiasm for the North American market, the question remains: when will Godzilla Minus One come to streaming in the U.S.?

The movie has completed its post-release run in Japan and will be released on Blu-ray and streaming at the beginning of May.

Surely, the next step for Matsouka and Toho is to focus on making Minus One more accessible outside Japan.

While it has looked like North American fans could be waiting until the end of the year, given other recent Japanese-language hits like Boy and the Heron and Suzume, these comments from Matsouka could indicate it may be coming sooner.

Many expected the movie to coincide its streaming release with its North American physical release, just like the studio did with the kaiju epic in Japan.

If Godzilla Minus One takes a similar amount of time to get a U.S. Blu-ray release as Toho's last Japanese Godzilla movie, Shin Godzilla (just over four months), did, that would put Minus One as coming to stores stateside sometime this fall.

That feels about right for when the movie should be available on streaming, hitting one of the various platforms around September or October.

It is just a matter of what streamer will acquire the rights to the movie.

Toho's latest Hollywood-produced Godzilla movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is now streaming on Max thanks to the Japanese entertainment company's deal with the frequent Warner Bros. collaborator Legendary Pictures.

Because of this, Max feels like the best bet to be the streaming home of Minus One. However, seeing as the movie is in high demand, it would not be surprising if another streamer were to offer a hefty sum to be the exclusive U.S. home of the Oscar-winning Japanese blockbuster.

Godzilla Minus One still has no North American streaming release date.

