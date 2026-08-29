Netflix Won't Release 'Ginny and Georgia' Season 4 Until After the Highly-Anticipated Streaming Return of Nine Hit Netflix Shows

Netflix is holding back the release of Ginny and Georgia Season 4 until after the arrival of brand-new seasons of major shows from the streamer, such as Emily in Paris' final season and The Gentlemen this fall. The anticipation surrounding Ginny and Georgia Season 4 remains high, but the long wait has been slowly derailing its momentum. Season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 5, 2025, focusing on the high-stakes murder trial of Brianne Howey's Georgia while navigating her crumbling marriage with Paul, almost losing her kids' custody, and a game-changing pregnancy reveal that raises more questions than answers. Production has already wrapped on Ginny and Georgia Season 4, but Netflix is prioritizing a solid lineup of returning hits and high-profile new projects to elevate the streamer's second-half-of-the-year slate before continuing the Wellsbury saga.

Netflix officially confirmed that Ginny and Georgia Season 4 will premiere in 2027, meaning that fans will have to wait a little bit longer before seeing Brianne Howey's Georgia and Antonia Gentry's Ginny again on the small screen. The announcement came months after Howey said in a May 2026 interview that Season 4 would arrive on Netflix later this year, but plans have since changed. While this move may be disappointing to diehard fans of the show, the decision might be a good thing for Ginny and Georgia's future.

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Netflix's fall and winter calendar already looks crowded with a slate of proven draws. The Gentleman returns for Season 2 on Thursday, September 3, picking up a year after Eddie Horniman (Theo James) and Susie Glass (Kaye Scodelario) expand their criminal empire overseas while still dealing with the repercussions of irrational decisions from Eddie's father, Bobby (Ray Winstone), that force them to choose whether to take action or just ride the wave altogether. This espionage series has all the tools to make a big splash to open Netflix's September slate, a lineup that already includes heavy hitters like Crew Girl, Stranger Things: Tales of '85 Season 2, and Monster: The Lizzy Borden Story.

The Diplomat Season 4 is the major headliner of Netflix's October slate. Set to premiere on October 15, the political thriller series pushes Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) back into a high-stakes story that forces her to confront the harsh reality that her husband, U.S. Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), might be double-crossing her due to being involved in a conspiracy with U.S. President Grace Penn herself. Days after its premiere, on October 20, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 introduces a standalone story focused on a new crew of Night City outcasts seeking revenge and redemption.

Netflix's November slate has its own mix of sure-fire hits, bannered by the return of The Hunting Wives for its second season on Thanksgiving Day (November 26). The sophomore run of the Malin Akerman-led series reunites Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Akerman) after the Season 1 cliffhanger revealed gut-wrenching truths: that Margo is Abby's killer and that Sophie killed Margo's brother, Kyle, in self-defense.

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While there are no release dates yet, Nobody Wants This Season 3 and 3 Body Problem Season 2 are expected to premiere sometime in the final quarter of 2026. Nobody Wants This Season 2 ended on a happy note after Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) chose to be with each other, meaning that the upcoming season will focus on what their life looks like after their happy ending. 3 Body Problem Season 2, meanwhile, will focus on the Wallfacer project, anchored by a "more personal" story according to star Jovan Adepo (a major improvement from the science-driven narrative from Season 1).

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The Emma Corrin-led Pride and Prejudice is confirmed for a late-2026 premiere, adding further prestige to Netflix's lineup before the year ends. The brand-new adaptation, written by Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn, will reintroduce Jane Austen's romantic comedy with a fresh narrative faithful to the classic novel, with a modern twist. Following Bridgerton's proven success, Pride and Prejudice will aim to remind fans that prestige period drama is one of Netflix's strongest assets.

Closing out the year in style is Emily in Paris Season 6, slated to premiere on December 24. The final season of the Lily Collins-led romantic comedy series will look to go out with a bang by resolving the question of whether Emily will end up with Gabriel or a new lover will arrive to upend things once again for the pair. The Witcher Season 5 is slated for a 2027 premiere, and there is a high chance the show will be released before Ginny and Georgia Season 4, as the fantasy series wrapped principal photography first, giving it a substantial head start in post-production.

Netflix would likely want to open 2027 with a solid concluding chapter of the fantasy flagship, giving the stories of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri a grand close before returning to a more self-contained drama in Wellsbury.

So When Will Ginny and Georgia Season 4 Premiere on Netflix In 2027?

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Ginny and Georgia's own filming and release history could give fans a solid idea of when to expect Season 4 to drop on Netflix. Season 1 was filmed from August to December 2019 and premiered in February 2021; the almost two-year delay was largely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic's disruption of the entertainment industry and, in turn, Netflix's 2020 release slate.

Season 2's production began in late November 2021 and continued through April 2022, and it arrived on Netflix nine months later, on February 5, 2023. Meanwhile, filming for Season 3 took place from April to September 2024, and it was also released nine months after wrap on June 5, 2025.

Based on the gap between filming and the past seasons' premieres, Season 4 could have been released in December 2026, given that filming wrapped in March 2026. However, the delay to 2027 is understandable because the holiday season is packed with competitors, mainly due to the arrival of HBO's Harry Potter reboot and other movie heavyweights like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part Three.



The extra time may be for strategic purposes. It's possible that The Witcher Season 5 could serve as the flagship for January, while Ginny and Georgia Season 4 could headline Netflix's February 2027 slate, which is an ideal month for the show due to its exploration of romantic themes (just in time for Valentine's Day) and familiar family drama.