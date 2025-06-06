Ginny and Georgia Reveals Who Abby Ends Up With In Season 3

Ginny and Georgia Season 3's penultimate episode finally revealed who Abby ended up with (and it's not who you think). While Netflix's family drama series continues the story of Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Virginia Miller (Antonia Gentry) as they deal with the consequences of Georgia's arrest and a brief stint in jail, the new season also juggles several storylines with the other characters, such as Abby Littman (Katie Douglas).

Abby is a member of Ginny's best friend group, MANG (Max, Abby, Norah, & Ginny), in Wellsbury High alongside Norah Cohen (Chelsea Clark) and Maxine Baker (Sara Waisglass). Although she started as a bully to Ginny, the pair eventually patched things up and became closer in Season 3.

Most of Abby's journey in the new season centers on her sexuality and the drama surrounding her casual relationship with Matthew Press (Damian Romeo).

Is Abby Gay In Ginny and Georgia Season 3?

Netflix

Abby had to deal with several issues in Ginny and Georgia Season 3, such as her eating disorder (bulimia), the fact that Press is pressuring her to do uncomfortable intimate acts, and her father's absence after leaving their house for another girl.

Abby's rocky relationship with Press stops when she decides to break things off with him because she realizes that her casual fling with her is not making her happy, leading her to question her sexuality.

At one point in Season 3, Abby notices that her frenemy, Samantha (Romi Shraiter), appears to be suffering from the same eating disorder. She offers her support because she knows what she has been going through. Unaware of Abby's true intentions, Samantha thinks she is making a move on her, leading to an unexpected kiss between the pair.

Samantha's kiss serves as the final nail in the coffin on Abby's reawakening in terms of questioning her sexuality. Still, she decides to keep it to herself out of fear of judgment from her inner circle.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3's ending confirmed that Abby is still exploring her sexuality. Although she doesn't confirm to her friends (and the viewers) if she's gay or not, the show strongly implies that Abby is gender fluid, meaning that her gender identity shifts over time depending on the situation (this means that Abby didn't end up with Marcus because his heart only belongs to Ginny).

Who Does Abby Kiss In Ginny and Georgia?

Netflix

In Ginny and Georgia Season 3, Abby kisses two of her schoolmates: Samantha and Tris (Noah Lamanna). While Samantha's kiss is accidental, it still becomes integral to her journey as she rediscovers what she truly wants in life.

Aside from trying to find out about her sexuality, Abby is also struggling with her grades despite being an A+ student in the past. As a result, she resorts to tutoring, leading to the arrival of Tris, Marcus' non-binary friend and a notable peer tutor in Wellsbury High. Abby and Tris forge a strong bond throughout Season 3, leading to Abby redeeming herself by getting an A on her essay paper.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3's penultimate episode shows Abby and Tris studying inside Abby's room before they lean toward her for a kiss. While they are interrupted by the arrival of Abby's mom, Tris opens up to Abby about potentially exploring a romantic relationship with her, leading to Abby kissing them back, which appears to cement that they are together at the end of Season 3.

The final sequence involving Abby shows her happy with the rest of MANG, with her set to become a camp counselor for the summer. With Ginny and Georgia already confirmed for Season 4, Abby's romantic relationship with Tris and continued exploration of her sexuality are expected to be one of the major storylines for her next season, alongside the ramifications of Georgia's unexpected pregnancy reveal in the Season 3 finale.