Marvel Studios Just Ruined Its Galactus Reveal

Marvel Studios is about to introduce MCU fans to the mega-villain Galactus, but the reveal of his full look left much to be desired. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the MCU's first chance to tackle iconic heroes and villains tied to Marvel's First Family, including a character regarded as one of the most iconic villains in comic book history.

New merchandise for The Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed the first full look at Galactus' face. However, considering the hype surrounding his true cinematic debut in his full-bodied form, this reveal left many fans disappointed in terms of how the imagery made its first showing.

The first example comes in a Snapple ad, which seems to reveal exactly what Galactus will look like when he makes his MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The look comes complete with glowing purple eyes in the mask and helmet covering his face, which towers over the New York City skyline.

Snapple

Another look at Galactus came in a Funko Pop! figurine of the new MCU villain, which has him posed with one arm out and the other making a closed fist. The figurine again highlights Galactus' face with an angry look, giving his eyes a white hue in the mask.

Funko

Galactus was later the subject of his own massive LEGO set, in which he served as the centerpiece for a battle with the movie's core team of heroes. The figurine is nearly a foot tall, and it allows fans to pose the supervillain any way they choose as they enjoy his blue and purple design.

LEGO

As part of the reveal of The Fantastic Four's new line of popcorn buckets being sold in theaters, Galactus' head was depicted in one of the largest collectible popcorn buckets released. Using his head and helmet as the container, this collectible is 17 inches tall and comes complete with the villain's face on the front.

AMC Theatres

Other pieces of promotional material have also given fans an idea of what to expect from Galactus' look on screen. One image included him towering over the rest of the team as he stands next to the Baxter Building, with the shot also including the MCU's take on HERBIE.

Marvel

That same image later came online in higher quality with a black background behind the image, giving viewers a better look at the mega-villain's full body.

Marvel

Thus far, footage in trailers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has kept Galactus' full look hidden from fans. In the first look at the film, all that was shown was a shot of the back of the villain's head as he looked down at the Statue of Liberty from afar.

Marvel Studios

A couple of months later, the second Fantastic Four trailer concluded with another tease for Galactus, giving fans a sense of his size as the footage showed him stomping through the streets of New York and causing damage.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has done its due diligence in not showing Galactus in full when releasing footage of the movie in trailers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, while the first look at him in the movie is sure to be exciting, seeing the character early in marketing still puts a bit of a damper on the final product.

Galactus will serve as the main villain in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the 37th movie in MCU history and the first film in Phase 6. Ralph Ineson will play the villain, and the rest of the cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natasha Lyonne, Julia Garner, and John Malkovich. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to debut in theaters on July 25.

Will the First Look at Galactus in The Fantastic Four Land?

Marvel

Considering Galactus is said to be the most powerful MCU villain since Thanos, expectations are massively high for how he will look and act when he comes to the big screen in The Fantastic Four. That said, fans remain anxious and excited to see what the final product will look like when new footage puts him in the spotlight for the first time.

With just under two months remaining until Marvel Studios releases this film, the big hope is that the studio will not reveal any official footage of Galactus' face before he debuts in theaters. Although that reveal has already been somewhat spoiled in marketing, there is still a chance for Marvel to make a splash when he faces the film's titular team.

Thus far, Marvel has done its best to misdirect fans on what will go down in the story, only teasing certain moments in the movie while not giving much away in terms of plot details.

Moving forward, as The Fantastic Four's release inches closer, new details are sure to be revealed in marketing to keep hype levels rising for what the MCU will deliver in Phase 6.