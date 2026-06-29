Forgetting Sarah Marshall 2 Sequel Gets Major Development Update from Jason Segel: 'We're Getting There' (Exclusive)

Jason Segel is all in with a potential sequel to Universal Pictures' Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The hit 2008 romantic comedy is a movie about healing after heartbreak, chronicling the story of Segel's Peter Bretter as he spirals into depression after his longtime girlfriend, Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), abruptly dumps him for British rock star Aldous Snow. While trying to avoid his ex, Peter befriends a down-to-earth concierge named Rachel, and their relationship turns into something real.

One of the most iconic elements of the movie is Peter's secret passion project involving a Dracula rock opera performed entirely with puppets. In October 2023 (via Stereo Gum), Segel played "Dracula's Lament" as part of Sam Jones’ Talent Show at LA’s Hotel Cafe, reigniting fans' desire for a Forgetting Sarah Marshall 2.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct while on the red carpet for Apple TV's Shrinking at the Newport Beach TV Fest, Jason Segel confirmed that he is still dreaming of doing a full rock opera of "Dracula's Lament," noting that he has "an idea for how to do it" and they are slowly "getting there:"

The Direct: In 2023, you popped up in Los Angeles and played Dracula's Lament live, and even after all this time, with, 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall,' one day, are we ever going to see that full rock opera? Jason Segel: "We have been talking about it, I will tell [you]. That's all I can say. Yeah, every once in a while, I get an itch, and I get my puppet, because I have him, and I go perform live somewhere. But I still dream of doing that musical. I have an idea for how to do it, too. So, we're getting there."

When asked directly about the odds of a sequel to Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Segel confirmed that he does have "an idea" for another additional, indicating that any continuation of the film would seamlessly weave in the long-awaited full Dracula rock opera:

The Direct: "What are the odds that we ever get some sequel or continuation of 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall,'" Segel: "It would all be one thing [with the musical]. I got an idea. I have an idea."

Universal Pictures

Interestingly, Forgetting Sarah Marshall already has an underrated follow-up: the 2010 spinoff Get Him to the Greek. This spinoff shifts the focus to Russell Brand's Aldous Snow, while Jonah Hill returns as a new character, Aaron Green, tasked with escorting Snow from London to Los Angeles.

Get Him to the Greek was set in the same universe as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, as Snow referenced his past relationship with Kristen Bell's Sarah. Bell also briefly appeared in the film as Sarah Marshall in a spoof promotion for NBC's fake medical drama Blind Medicine. The movie was directed by Nicholas Stoller, the original director of Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is streaming on Netflix in the United States, joining other notable romantic comedies on the platform like Anyone But You, Office Romance, Irish Wish, and, most recently, Voicemails for Isabelle.

What Forgetting Sarah Marshall 2 Could Be About

There are many storytelling avenues Forgetting Sarah Marshall 2 could explore, bringing back most of the core cast led by Jason Segel, Mila Kunis, and Kristen Bell (one of the stars of Frozen 3).

It's possible that a sequel could explore Peter's thriving career as a musician, potentially showcasing the full Dracula rock opera he once dreamed of. The movie wouldn't work if Sarah were absent, so she may re-enter his life professionally as a collaboration partner.

Rachel could still be present, possibly encouraging Peter to help Sarah as her life is falling apart. Rachel and Peter may work together to find Sarah the love of her life, giving her a happy ending this time around.

Another idea would center on a time jump in which Peter and Rachel now have kids, and one of them starts dating someone connected to Sarah Marshall's family, aligning with the franchise's themes of messy relationships. Peter could also impart lessons about moving on, but with a touch of parenting awkwardness.

All in all, the characters in the world of Forgetting Sarah Marshall are compelling enough to warrant a sequel that continues their stories, and nearly two decades later, they feel ripe for deeper exploration.