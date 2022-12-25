The Flash's Final Season Might've Just Teased Barry Allen's Child (Photo)

The Flash Season 9 serves as the final race for the Arrowverse's Barry Allen, and a preview of an unsurprising twist is subtly being teased.

The CW has already teased that the upcoming final batch of episodes for Grant Gustin's titular hero will be "plenty of twists, guest stars, and surprises," meaning Arrowverse fans will be in for a treat.

Some of those surprising teases have already been revealed, such as set photos confirming Javicia Leslie's comeback as Batwoman alongside the network's announcement that Supergirl's Nicole Maines would return as Nia Nal in an episode.

Amid the exciting twists and turns, a glimpse at an upcoming installment might've teased Season 9's endgame.

Is The Flash Teasing Iris West-Allen's Pregnancy?

As per TV Line's first-look photos of The Flash Season 9, Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen can be seen holding a water glass while Grant Gustin's Barry Allen and the others are drinking liquor:

The CW

The outlet subtly teased that this image could be a hint that Iris will be revealed as pregnant at some point in Season 9.

The CW

This reveal isn't surprising since Iris' pregnancy is only a matter of when and not if. The couple's daughter, Nora, was already revealed in Season 4 while their son, Bart, made his debut in Season 7.

In fact, Candice Patton already teased Iris' pregnancy in a past interview with TV Line.

When asked what she can reveal about Season 9, The Flash lead actress first admitted that she doesn't know a lot but then mentioned that Barry and Iris have "a legacy to fulfill:"

"I don’t know a lot. But I think it’s going be very Barry and Iris-heavy, obviously, to send them off in a way that will please the fans. They have a legacy to fulfill, so hopefully we’ll get to that. I’m eager to see [what happens], as well."

Patton also described that Barry and Iris are "a strong superhero team" in Season 9:

“It’s a lot of Barry and Iris. They’re not going to be separated. They are together and they are figuring it out as a team. I feel like they’re a strong superhero team this season.”

The CW

Meanwhile, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace also promised that Season 9 would be full of Barry and Iris, with both of them "together in all ways:"

“I can unequivocally say that in Season 9 you will see much, much more of Barry and Iris together. Not just together in the same room, but together in all ways."

Wallace then explained the reason why the two will need to stick together in Season 9:

“The reason we can do that. is because of what [WestAllen] have been through over the last season-and-a-half specifically, being apart and growing individually…. Now that [Iris] has completed her journey of leveling up, she and Barry can both face what is coming in Season 9 together, as a couple. So you will see much more of them together.”

Why Iris Being Pregnant in Season 9 Makes Sense

The Flash has long been toying with the idea of Iris being pregnant, with Season 8 even offering teases for that plot point. Now, it isn't surprising that Season 9's potential endgame is Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen's pregnancy since many would argue that it would be the perfect ending for the Arrowverse series.

Although the pair's kids have been a significant part of the past seasons, seeing the reveal that Iris is finally pregnant would be impactful for Arrowverse diehards.

Still, it would all boil down to how The Flash Season 9 would showcase Iris' pregnancy. It's possible that the series would hold the reveal until the finale, with many teases sprinkled throughout the episodes.

On the flip side, The Flash could reveal Iris' pregnancy as early as the first few episodes of Season 9. Doing this allows the show to raise the stakes and make Barry even more protective of his wife.

Iris could also be used as the villains' bait to threaten the Flash while holding the timeline hostage since it would ruin everything if Nora or Bart weren't born.

The Flash Season 9 is set to premiere on The CW on February 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT.