The Flash's Special Ending Teased by Arrowverse Producer

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace may have revealed how the Arrowverse series will end by teasing its emotional wrap-up.

The announcement of The Flash Season 9 as the final installment of the Arrowverse series led many to wonder how the superhero show would end. The CW teased many surprises for the final season, saying that there will be "plenty of twists, guest stars, and surprises" that will excite fans.

True enough, many Arrowverse guest stars were announced in the past weeks, including Green Arrow actor Stephen Amell, Reverse Flash actor Matt Letscher, and Kid-Flash star Keiynan Lonsdale.

Now, new details about The Flash's ending were revealed.

The Flash Showrunner Teases Happy Arrowverse Ending

DC

Speaking with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace talked about the show's ending, saying that the Arrowverse will end on a "positive, high note."

Wallace explained that he wants Season 9 to end strongly while maintaining its emotional core combined with "just a few surprises:"

“My mission statement is to reward the audience with things that I know they have been asking for and looking forward to; scratching off things on my own bucket list, as a fan — the same thing with the writers’ bucket list; and ending on a really positive, high note. I wanted us to be strong, emotionally, as much as we could, and then finally, deliver just a few surprises, a few old faces returning here and there."

The Arrowverse producer continued by saying that one of the interesting things about Season 9 is the "pure emotion" between Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen.

Wallace then teased one episode where the DC power couple is trapped in a different kind of loop where they are "in a happy place over and over again:"

“It was all about me needing a story where I could explore nothing but pure emotion for Barry and Iris. A lot of my favorite episodes are time loop episodes, but they always have one thing in common: somebody dies over and over. We did it ourselves in Season 5 where members of Team Flash die over, and over or on Star Trek: Next Generation, where the Enterprise blows up. But I wanted to explore what happens when you’re trapped in a happy place over and over again, where you’re a married couple looking to take your relationship to the next level. That’s the new wrinkle here. It’s like, ’Hey, now. [Being stuck on this day] actually sounds kind of fun.’”

TV Line noted that the day the WestAllen couple keeps reliving is February 1, Groundhog Day eve.

In a separate interview with The Flash podcast, Wallace was asked if Season 9 will finally adapt the viral fan theory about Barry Allen becoming the same lightning bolt that strikes himself that gave him his powers in Season 1.

Wallace quickly debunked that theory, reassuring Arrowverse fans that The Flash will have a "happy ending:"

"I can tell you that’s not happening, because I didn’t even know about that. That’s interesting. No, that’s not the ending, it will be a happy ending. We want people to be crying with tears of joy."

Despite the happy ending confirmation, the DC showrunner also teased that there will be "a lot of tears" and "a lot of bittersweet memories" in Season 9:

"It’ll be a lot of tears and a lot of bittersweet memories and a lot of old faces, hopefully, fingers crossed. We have to check people’s schedules. I don’t want to get people too excited. There’s a lot of balls to juggle, and a lot of people have been doing other things. They’ve moved on, and it’s not as easy. Wanting something isn’t enough. Making it actually be a reality sometimes is the unfortunate fact that we just can’t accomplish it, due to schedule. Talk to me in six months now and we’ll see where we got."

How Will CW's The Flash End?

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace's latest comments about the show's happy ending serve as a promising sign for longtime fans of the show, considering that the series already showcased many tragic deaths during its nine-season run.

It's possible that The Flash Season 9 would end with the reveal that Iris West-Allen is finally pregnant, teasing the eventual appearance of their kids, Nora and Bart. This would fit Wallace's "happy ending" quote since Barry becoming an actual dad would complete his story.

Another possible way to achieve this ending is by showing the birth of Barry and Iris' kids, complete with a montage of them growing up leading to the year 2040. In The Flash, 2040 is usually the time when the series shows a grown-up Nora and Bart Allen as superheroes XS.

However, before The Flash ends on a high note, the titular speedster needs to deal with several powerful supervillains, like the Red Death and the returning Reverse Flash.

The Flash Season 9 is set to premiere on The CW on Wednesday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.