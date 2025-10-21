FBI Show Confirms Why Maggie May Be Leaving (& It Makes Sense)

FBI Season 8, Episode 2 confirmed the reason behind Maggie Bell's potential departure this season, and it made a ton of sense. Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) has been with the CBS series since its debut in September 2018, and she is considered one of the New York Field Office's best agents alongside Special Agents OA Zidan and Stuart Scola. While she is dedicated to her job, Maggie has had quite a fair share of absences and exit scares throughout the FBI's eight-season run, but it was further amplified in the past two seasons.

FBI Season 6, Episode 10 saw Maggie in a near-death experience after she took a bullet, but thankfully, it was only her Kevlar vest that caught it. Fast forward to FBI Season 7, Maggie's unexpected absence in Episode 13 caught fans off guard, leading some to wonder if her exit was looming. Still, she continued to play a pivotal role in future episodes, leading to a powerful character arc for Maggie in the Season 7 finale, where she helped save her team against a terrorist group known as Forefront.

In FBI Season 8, it seemed that Maggie's fears about the risks surrounding her job may have finally caught up with her.

FBI Season 8, Episode 2 mainly focused on Maggie's self-reflection about her time with the New York Field Office, prompting her to reevaluate her career during her conversation with her former mentor from the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) in the installment's final moments.

After successfully helping the team track down a Russian terrorist and return stolen valuable pieces of art, Maggie sat down with her friend, Peter, to talk about her current job before the conversation shifted to her real feelings about her time with the New York Field Office.

Peter first commended Maggie for her stellar approach in managing to read the terrorist's move during the hostage situation before saying that he would gladly recommend her to be part of the BAU. However, she declined the offer, noting that it's not what she wants because she loves her team:

Peter: "BAU would be lucky to have you, and I would be very happy to put in a word." Maggie: "I... no. Well, yeah, thank you. But that’s not what I want. I love where I am. I love my team."

When asked what she really wants, Maggie first pointed out that the past year made her "feel off balance," admitting that she is feeling burned out from her job:

Peter: "Then what do you want?" Maggie: "I think this past year has made me feel off balance. I feel like when I look around, I don’t... I don’t really recognize the world anymore. So I guess I was hoping that if I could get deeper into the minds of the criminals that we’re hunting, then... maybe I could make sense of something." Peter: "I think you’re well on your way."

Maggie's comments in the latest episode of FBI Season 8 confirmed that she is pondering a potential change of scenery with her job due to being burnt out from the stress and the danger that came with her job as a Special Agent, indicating a possible departure in the future.

Aside from her fair share of exit scares, Maggie experienced quite a lot over the past year, and it made sense that she was thinking about her future. The recent death of her colleague, Dani, in FBI Season 8, Episode 1, combined with the uncertainty surrounding Isobel's tenure with the New York Field Office following her brain surgery, might have already taken a toll on her.

A looming departure for a fan-favorite character like Maggie would definitely hurt FBI, considering her deep and complex arc that elevated not just her but the series as a whole.

How 'FBI' Can Write Maggie's Exit

It is understandable why Maggie is feeling burned out from her job as a Special Agent because chasing down suspects on an almost daily basis and doing undercover work may be too much for anyone to handle. The risk is high whenever she is on the field and is always a matter of life and death.

A time off would be the most plausible path for Maggie after her recent exit comments in FBI Season 8, but it is tricky to ask for one due to the already vulnerable state of the New York Field Office following the loss of Dani and Isobel's road to recovery.

While Acting Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) would grant Maggie a temporary leave of absence in a heartbeat, it is reasonable to assume that Maggie would choose to stay in the field to help the team she loves, but there could be an inciting incident in the future that could force her to reevaluate her choices and career trajectory.

FBI Season 7, Episode 6 highlighted a major shift for Maggie after she adopted Ella (the daughter of late FBI Agent Jessica Blake) and accepted the responsibility of raising her while still being part of the New York Field Office. It's possible that one of the future Season 8 storylines could revolve around Ella's life being in danger, and this could prompt Maggie to reconsider Peter's offer of joining the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

In fact, FBI Season 8, Episode 2 also showed glimpses of Maggie's expertise in reading suspects after she successfully arrested a Russian Warlord by assessing the situation and using her knowledge of his profile to save a hostage.

By joining the BAU, Maggie would be in a win-win situation because she would still be with the FBI while also addressing the burnout she has been experiencing in the field.