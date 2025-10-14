FBI Showrunner Reveals If Alana de la Garza Is Leaving the Series After Isobel's Brain Surgery

FBI showrunner Mike Weiss provided further insight into what happened to Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) after the emotional cliffhanger in the Season 7 finale. The FBI returns for another season on CBS as it dangles with several plot threads left in the wake of Season 7's ending while also introducing new storylines to kickstart Season 8. Isobel is at the forefront of the mystery in FBI Season 8, leaving many fans to wonder if she is still alive following her sudden collapse inside headquarters.

FBI Season 7 explored more of Isobel's personal life, introducing her husband (played by Arrowverse mainstay Tom Cavanagh) and diving deep into her dynamic with the rest of her team. Isobel also had a fair share of exit scares in FBI Season 7, but she managed to pull through, mainly thanks to the efforts of her team. However, it is a different story altogether in the Season 7 finale.

So Is Alana de la Garza Leaving FBI TV Show? Producer Confirms If She’ll Be Back to Work

CBS

FBI Season 8 began with the revelation that Isobel is still in the hospital, with Jeremy Sisto's Jubal Valentine taking over as Acting Special Agent in Charge (SAC). The episode then revealed that Isobel is undergoing an emergency craniotomy due to a brain bleed that she suffered from Forefront's attack.

While the team suffered a major casualty after the shocking death of Dani (played by Emily Alabi, who debuted in FBI Season 7, Episode 17), FBI Season 8, Episode 1's ending confirmed that Isobel pulled through and survived.

Speaking with TV Insider, FBI showrunner Mike Weiss addressed whether Alana De La Garza is leaving the series following her brain surgery in Season 8's premiere, confirming that they are "thrilled to be welcoming her back to 26 Fed, when she's ready:"

"Every year, at the start of a new season, we, the writers, ask ourselves, ‘What is the current dynamic in the show? What happens if it shifts slightly?’ Isobel holds the entire team together in a lot of ways. We love Alana and her character so much, we never considered writing her off the show. However, we were excited about what it would look like to see her absent from the office, even briefly. How does the team react when they lose that center of gravity? Who steps in to fill the void? And of course, we’re thrilled to be welcoming her back to 26 Fed, when she’s ready."

FBI Season 8, Episode 1's ending proved Isobel's long-standing tradition of defying the odds, further cementing that she is the glue of the team.

Weiss also teased how Isobel's recovery will impact her marriage with Philip. While he played coy about Isobel's personal life, the FBI boss confirmed that her "near-death experience" will never deter her drive to lead the FBI team and keep New Yorkers safe:

"Isobel is the steady heart and soul of the 26 Fed office. This near-death experience weighs on her in the background but never deters her drive to lead our FBI team and keep New Yorkers safe. It’s that quiet strength that everyone admires about her. We absolutely love Tom Cavanagh, who plays Philip, but you’ll just have to wait and see!"

Tom Cavanagh made a surprise appearance as Philip in Season 8's premiere, and he admitted to Jubal about his worries surrounding Isobel's job with the FBI, especially now that her life is always at risk. However, Jubal reminded Philip that Isobel loves her job, and he told him to smile and be okay whenever she wakes up after her brain surgery.

While the episode ended with Isobel's reunion with Jubal, the team is not out in the woods yet after Dani's death. When asked when Isobel will return to work, Weiss simply said, "Again, you’ll just have to watch and see!"

It's possible that Isobel will return before the midseason finale of FBI Season 8, before setting the stage for a much grander comeback in the latter half of the season.

What Happened to Isobel on 'FBI'?

CBS

After the FBI Season 7 finale showed a terrorist group known as Forefront infiltrating the FBI headquarters, which placed everyone in danger, including Isobel. While everyone pulled through and defeated the mole agents inside FBI, the final moments of Season 7 showed Isobel collapsing midway through her victory speech. Maggie (Missy Peregrine) checked in on her and found out she has no pulse.

In May 2025, FBI star Alana De La Garza played coy about her fate, saying that fans only need to "tune in to see" what's next for Isobel:

"Literally, you have to tune in to see. It is a legit cliffhanger. It was very exciting and very fun to play, unlike anything I’ve ever played before for sure. So that was fun."

FBI Season 8, Episode 1 confirmed that Isobel survived, but the team needs her leadership and guidance after suffering a major loss following Dani's death. Jubal can only do so much to find the right balance between helping the team deal with grief and prioritizing high-stakes missions daily.

At this stage, it is a matter of when, not if, Isobel will return to work, but Weiss' comments above imply that it will take some time before she returns to headquarters. If anything, she needs all the time she can get for a full recovery before eventually returning to her badass self and taking down bad guys again with the rest of her team.

While the bureau appears to be hellbent on replacing her, as revealed during the conversation between Jubal and another high-ranking officer, Isobel is not someone who would back down, especially after how a terrorist group destabilized their office (and their morale) last season.