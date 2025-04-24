Fantastic Four's New Trailer Just Changed a Key Scene from the First Teaser

Marvel Studios' second trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps changed up a memorable scene that looked different visually in the first trailer.

The new trailer for Marvel's first Fantastic Four movie gave fans a look at thrilling new plot details, including a confirmation of Sue Storm being pregnant with Franklin Richards. Combine that with a new look at the ultra-powerful Galactus, and fans have plenty to be hyped for as the full team finally joins the MCU.

A major player in both trailers was Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, who got his first chance to flame on a throw some jabs about parenthood to Sue Storm and Reed Richards. However, one other key moment for him had viewers intrigued as the film's plot continues to thicken.

Scenery Change for Johnny Storm Moment in New Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

The second trailer for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps changed a major scene for Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm visually and narratively.

In the new trailer, Johnny flames on and flies to chase Julia Garner's new take on the Silver Surfer, even grabbing her board before exiting the atmosphere. She then spins him off before he falls back to Earth as fans see the ocean's waves crashing to shore along with an overhead view of a lit-up New York City.

Marvel Studios

This marks a major change in background for this scene, which was also teased for a moment in the first trailer for The Fantastic Four.

In that scene, Johnny simply flies up to the edge of the atmosphere himself before falling, and the landscape below him is a snowy mountain range with some clouds in the sky. This appears far less menacing than what fans saw in the more recent trailer.

Marvel Studios

The two shots can be seen side-by-side to each other in the comparison shot below:

Marvel Studios

Explaining the Changes to The Fantastic Four's Johnny Storm Scene

The most logical explanation for this scene being changed from the first trailer to the second is that the VFX on this scene was not finished in time for that moment in the film. However, there are plenty of narrative-based reasons for why the change was made as well, with Marvel still keeping plenty of secrets for the movie.

Looking at the background, this could potentially be the moment when the Silver Surfer and Galactus first put the world in danger of being destroyed. With the waves crashing and Johnny falling to the ground, the core team may see their scariest challenge yet ahead of them after operating smoothly for years prior.

With Galactus being the scariest villain the Fantastic Four have ever seen, he is expected to bring about the end of this undisclosed universe, as he is known as the devourer of planets.

Placing this scene within the scope of the full movie, it likely will come sometime near the end of one of the story's first two acts, putting the team in true danger for most of the runtime. It could also give Johnny a chance to evolve as a character with an experience that scary under his belt.

In the weeks leading up to The Fantastic Four's release (see more on the film's CinemaCon trailer here), Marvel might share more insight into this epic battle between the Surfer and the titular team. Whether that happens or not, however, some of the MCU's biggest repercussions could be seen as this film kicks off Phase 6.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut in theaters on July 11, 2025.