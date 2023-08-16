Marvel Removes Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch from 2023 MCU Cover (Photos)

A new update to the 2023 MCU Timeline book removed Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch from the cover.

First announced for release at the end of 2022, Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline will finally give fans a more concrete vision of how the overarching MCU timeline is laid out from the beginning.

Snippets from this book have already cleared up more recent questions such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's exact spot in the overarching saga, and with the book's release coming soon, fans are anxious to see the full results.

MCU Timeline Book Removes Elizabeth Olsen's Hero

Penguin Random House listed the upcoming Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline book on its website with an updated cover ahead of its release on October 24.

Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline

This newly-updated version of the cover includes a picture of Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie from the Loki series on Disney+, which replaces an image of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline

When the book was first announced with Olsen on the cover, the image noted that the old version of the cover wasn't final, although Olsen's picture from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the only one swapped out.

A comparison of the two covers can be seen below:

The Direct

Why Was Scarlet Witch Removed From Timeline Cover?

The main reason for Wanda's removal is likely due to the fact that she's currently out of action in the MCU as fans wait for her to make a comeback following her "death" in Doctor Strange 2.

On top of that fact, Loki and Sylvie are about to come back into prominence in just a few months when Loki Season 2 makes its way onto Disney+ on October 6, with fans anxious to see how their story continues.

Additionally, Loki and Sylvie seem to have a deeper connection to the idea of multiple timelines in the MCU thanks to their ties to the TVA, with Wanda being tied more closely to the idea of other worlds/universes.

Of course, both of these ideas will come into play later in the Multiverse Saga with movies like Avengers: Secret Wars. But, for now, this new book will be a useful tool to catch up on everything in the MCU before that time.

Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is expected to be available on bookshelves and online on October 24.