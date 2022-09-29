Elizabeth Olsen Breaks Silence on Deadpool 3’s Wolverine Reveal

While the recent Blade setbacks may be worrisome, at least Marvel fans have one pretty massive piece of news to fall back to in hard times: Wolverine’s coming back, in Deadpool 3, no less. The announcement all but broke the internet when it was revealed, and fans haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since.

The world is going to actually get a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up movie—it might even be a road trip movie. Who needs a pinch?

The film’s director shared his excitement about the reunion on Twitter, alongside John Krasinski, who jokingly asked if Reynolds was talking about their movie (the one which the two are currently filming).

Now, someone else has shared their reaction to the news. She’s even shared a big name she’d love to work with if the Fox crossovers continue.

Elizabeth Olsen Responds to Deadpool 3 Announcement

Marvel

In an interview with Variety, Elizabeth Olsen got to not only react to the news of Wolverine’s return in Deadpool 3, but also reveal who she’d like to work with when it comes to that cast of characters.

Upon learning of Hugh Jackman’s return, Olsen simply declared, “oh really? Wow.”

But then, when asked about which Marvel Multiversal characters she'd like to interact with, the actress shared how she’d love to work with “those people from the X-Men franchise,” while also name-dropping Magneto himself:

“I don’t know. I think if whenever we bring in X-Men—I guess Wolverine is X-Men, right? I mean, it would be cool to work with a lot of those people from the X-Men franchise. I think [Michael] Fassbender’s [Magneto is] my dad in some world? That would be [cool].”

Wanda and Magneto? Sign Us Up!

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Michael Fassbender’s Magneto onscreen together has been a dream crossover for a long time. In fact, many fans were convinced it was going to happen in WandaVision.

If Marvel Studios decides to keep using some of the former Fox actors before going all in on their own MCU versions, it feels like Fassbender’s villain would be high up on the priority list. Maybe for Avengers: Secret Wars?

It’s important to note that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine is almost certainly not Marvel Studios putting him in place to be the MCU’s main Logan. The star seemed adamantly done with the role after his last film, so getting him to agree to Deadpool 3 must have taken some effort to achieve.

Maybe whenever Olsen’s Wanda shows her face again, the mutants will be there to greet her. That or her two sons—only time will tell.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on September 9, 2024.

