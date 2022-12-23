Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Makes Exciting Comic-Con Announcement

Elizabeth Olsen's popularity skyrocketed after the successful release of WandaVision on Disney+, and the hype for the actress won't die anytime soon as she prepares for a major appearance at an upcoming international Comic Convention.

Olsen has been one of the MCU stars pushed to the forefront in Phase 4 as her Scarlet Witch became crucial to the franchise's Multiverse story. Although Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left the fate of her character unknown, it still didn't stop fans, most specifically Wanda stans, from consistently making Elizabeth Olsen trend online.

In addition, the actress also became one of IMDB's most popular celebrities, thus further cementing her dominance. And now, things are already looking up for Olsen in 2023.

Elizabeth Olsen Announces Comic-Con Appearance in Kuwait

As per an official Marvel-themed video from Instagram, Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen announced that she will be one of the major guest stars at Kuwait's Comic Festival Convention at The Arena Kuwait 360 Mall from February 23 to 25, 2023.

In the video, Olsen shared that she's "very excited" to be taking part in the upcoming Kuwait event:

"Hello Kuwait, I’m very excited to see you all at ComFest February 2023! Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!”

Watch the video below:

Comic Festival Convention, or Comfest, brings together a community of Kuwait fans passionate about comics, cosplay, movies, video games, and more.

Aside from Olsen, Comfest 2023 also has another powerhouse guest star in the form of Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower. It is unknown if there will be other celebrities who will appear alongside the two already-announced guests.

Will Elizabeth Olsen Tease Her MCU Return in ComFest?

Elizabeth Olsen's appearance at Kuwait's Comic Festival Convention indicates that her schedule is lighter in 2023, meaning that this is her first real break from the MCU after doing double duty in WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness.

While it is unknown if or when exactly the Scarlet Witch will make her grand MCU comeback, Olsen did tease "there are a couple [of] different versions of what could happen" with the character moving forward while also admitting that she wants to hear fans' opinions on where they want to see the character next.

Kuwait's ComFest 2023 allows for that to happen as Wanda stans will most likely ask questions during the event's Q&A portion, such as when the Scarlet Witch will return or if she is still alive after what happened in Doctor Strange 2's ending.

Although Olsen will definitely keep her lips sealed, there's still a chance that the actress might end up spilling some teases about her potential appearance in other MCU projects, such as Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the next two Avengers movies.

Moreover, Olsen's appearance in ComFest 2023 is also a great opportunity to promote her upcoming HBO Max series, Love & Death, which is set to premiere sometime in Spring 2023.

WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are streaming on Disney+.