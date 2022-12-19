Elizabeth Olsen’s New HBO Max Show Gets Exciting Release Update

HBO Max's Love and Death series is set to feature MCU veteran Elizabeth Olsen as its lead star, with the streaming service confirming a 2023 release timeline. And now, an exact timeframe was revealed.

It is unknown if or when Olsen will return to the MCU following her character's apparent demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The upcoming miniseries will keep the Scarlet Witch actress busy amid her Marvel hiatus.

Love and Death follows the story of how real-life ax murderer Candy Montgomery killed schoolteacher Betty Gore on June 13, 1980. Olsen plays Candy, who is having an affair with Betty's husband, Allan.

Olsen is joined by a stellar cast that includes Jesse Plemons and Lily Rabe as Allan and Betty Gore, respectively. Patrick Fugit, Elizabeth Marvel, and fellow Marvel alum, Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter.

HBO Max

As 2023 is fast approaching, an exciting Love and Death update emerged online.

When Will Love & Death Premiere on HBO Max?

As per HBO Max's latest tweet, Love and Death is confirmed to premiere on the streaming service sometime in Spring 2023.

"#LoveAndDeath, the new Max Original limited series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, is coming next spring. "

Alongside the announcement, a new still of Olsen and Plemons' characters was released:

HBO Max

Love and Death is written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter.

In October 2022, lead star Elizabeth Olsen spoke with Variety about what lies ahead in the HBO Max miniseries.

While admitting that the series isn't grim, Olsen noted that the cast and crew "were trying to find the humor" in telling the show's story.

“I think we were trying to find the humor as much as possible.”

In Love and Death, Olsen plays a murderer in Candy, who is eerily similar to her previous villainous portrayal of the Scarlet Witch in last May's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Olsen opened up about the similarities, saying that she's simply "trying to understand why people" are pushed to make the decisions they make:

“What’s fun for me is trying to understand why people make the decisions they make. I just feel like that’s my role is to defend, defend, defend. And so I adore her, and I’m impressed by her.”

Speaking with S/ Magazine, Olsen described Love and Death as “a truly cinematic and expansive world” that made her “build [the kind of] character that I haven’t been able to play in a while, so that felt really satisfying.”

When discussing future projects, Olsen shared that she is interested in exploring "funnier shit," which is a unique desire considering her previous portrayals that lean more on harrowing psychological depths.

Which Other Shows Will Premiere in Spring 2023?

Love and Death has tons of competition on its Spring 2023 release timeline.

Showtime's Yellowjacket Season 2 will kick off the Spring 2023 TV season when it premieres on Sunday, March 26. AMC's The Walking Dead spin-off show, Dead City, is also a heavy contender since its eyeing an April 2023 release time frame.

In addition, other shows that will also make their season premiere sometime in Spring 2023 include The CW's 100 Days to Indy docuseries, Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things starring Kathryn Hahn, and Peacock's drama series Mrs. Davis.

Still, Love and Death's intriguing premise combined with Elizabeth Olsen's star power could make the show stand out.

In all, Love and Death's deep dive into the crime drama alongside a fascinating take on a true story is poised to benefit Olsen's career as she tackles another controversial character.

Love and Death is set to premiere on HBO Max on Sunday, January 15, 2023.