Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Is an Accused Axe Murderer In New Trailer for Love and Death

In a far cry from her Marvel role of Wanda Maximoff, Elizabeth Olsen stars as an accused axe-murdering housewife in HBO Max's Love & Death as revealed by a new trailer.

The upcoming limited series has plenty of heavy-hitting talent behind it, with Olsen and Oscar-nominee Jesse Plemons headlining its cast.

Love & Death is set for an April release, with writer David E. Kelly (Boston Legal and Big Little Lies) and director Lesli Linka Glatter (Mad Men) lending their talents behind the camera.

It takes on a real-world crime, in which a mistress is accused of killing the wife of her lover in a small Texas town.

Elizabeth Olsen with an Axe

The first trailer for HBO Max's Love & Death has been revealed, showing off MCU actress Elizabeth Olsen as she is accused of the axe murder of her neighbor.

The upcoming limited series sees Olsen's Candy Montgomery getting tangled in an affair with Jesse Plemons' Allan Gore and allegedly taking down Gore's wife Betty.

Love & Death is based on a true story from 1980s Texas, in which Montgomery was accused of murder and ultimately found not guilty.

In 2022, Hulu released their own original series, titled Candy, based on the same events and starring Jessica Biel.

See the full trailer below:

